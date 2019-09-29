{{featured_button_text}}
‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Sept 30: Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht is the guest.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Famed Russian economist Dr. Pavel Usanov is the guest.

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Herschel Kruger, talking about Carthage's "A Doll House, Part 2." Also, a preview of a performance at Carthage by the group Women Of the World.

Thursday, Oct. 3: Jack Rose of the National Alliance for Mental Illness is the guest.

Friday, Oct. 4: Previewing the season-opening concert of the Racine Symphony.

WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.

‘Parkside Today’

SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:

Sunday, Sept. 29, (4 p.m.): Dr. Christopher Hudspeth returns to "Parkside Today" to talk about the Smart Cities Brown Bag lunch discussions being held at UW-Parkside this semester. Host: John Mielke.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 6 (4 p.m.): Dr. James Kinchen talks about the Master Singers at UW-Parkside, as well as the Two Worlds, One Art collaboration with Jianghan University. Host: John Mielke.

Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 13 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside student Kyle Racas, an actor involved the production of "Boswell" this past summer, is the guest host. Kyle is joined by UW-Parkside faculty members Jody Sekas (sets/lights/props) and Misti Bradford (costumes), who worked on designs for the production. Kyle, Misti, and Jody talk about working with Marie Kohler and going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 20 (4 p.m.): Neil Baumgartner, director of academic and career advising, and Mary Waid, associate outreach specialist, talk about the Internship/Career Fair on campus and working with students. Host: John Mielke.

Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.

