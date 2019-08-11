‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Aug 12: Rescheduled from last week: Gaylon H. White, author of “Left on Base in the Bush Leagues: Legends, Near Greats, and Unknowns in the Minors.” The book examines the heyday of minor league baseball in the 1950s and 1960s. (At one point, there were more than 50 minor leagues across the country, involving hundreds of teams and thousands of players.)
Tuesday, Aug. 13: A look at the work of the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund and a preview of Kenosha’s Harbor Park Jazz, Rhythm and Blues Festival, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Guida Brown and WGTD’s own David McGrath talk about a fascinating trip they recently undertook in which they retraced the final concert tour of the great Buddy Holly, a tour cut tragically short by a plane crash outside of Clear Lake, Iowa in early 1959.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Ted Howard, co-author of “The Making of a Democratic Economy: Building Prosperity for the Many, Not Just the Fews.”
Friday, Aug. 16: In honor of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock (officially Aug. 15-17, 1969, although it stretched into the morning of the 18th) we will hear from several people who attended Woodstock.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, Aug. 11 (4 p.m.): Dr. Christopher Hudspeth talks about smart cities, as well as the Smart City Policy and Civic Partnerships online graduate certificate program, which is available this fall at UW-Parkside. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 18 (4 p.m.): Denise Lockwood from Racine County Eye talks with Kate Walker, the talent and recruitment specialist at the Racine County Economic Development Corporation, about where the jobs are and how this public-private partnership is helping to ease the burden for businesses looking to scale up.
Tuesday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 25, (4 p.m.): Jim Zondlak from the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association talks about the Pike River Cleanup event in September. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
