Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Nov. 11: In honor of Veteran’s Day, the guest is Mark Jacob, co-author of “Aftershock: The Human Toll of War- Haunting World War II Images by America’s Soldier Photographers.” The book is a carefully curated collection of 250 photographic images — most of which have never been seen by the public — culled from the 100,000 photos taken by photographers of the U.S. Signal Corps of the U.S. Army.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: The guest is Andrea Chamblee, widow of John McNamara, one of the five journalists at the Annapolis Capital-Gazette who were killed by a mass shooter in the summer of 2018. Chamblee has finished the book that her husband had nearly finished: “The Capital of Basketball: A History of DC Area High School Hoops.” The book is a meticulously researched chronicle of 100 years of basketball in the nation’s capital.