Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Nov. 11: In honor of Veteran’s Day, the guest is Mark Jacob, co-author of “Aftershock: The Human Toll of War- Haunting World War II Images by America’s Soldier Photographers.” The book is a carefully curated collection of 250 photographic images — most of which have never been seen by the public — culled from the 100,000 photos taken by photographers of the U.S. Signal Corps of the U.S. Army.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: The guest is Andrea Chamblee, widow of John McNamara, one of the five journalists at the Annapolis Capital-Gazette who were killed by a mass shooter in the summer of 2018. Chamblee has finished the book that her husband had nearly finished: “The Capital of Basketball: A History of DC Area High School Hoops.” The book is a meticulously researched chronicle of 100 years of basketball in the nation’s capital.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Cornelius Bond, author of “T. Rowe Price: The Man, the Company, and the Investment Philosophy.” (Note: This interview may be postponed because of NPR’s coverage of the House impeachment hearings.)
Thursday, Nov. 14: Nan Calvert’s monthly environment program. With her will be Dave Giordano, executive director of the Root Pike Watershed Initiative.
Friday, Nov. 15: From the archives: Jim Moret, former host of “Inside Edition,” talks about his memoir “The Last Day of My Life.” (Note: This interview may be postponed because of NPR’s coverage of the House impeachment hearings.)
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Nov. 10 (4 p.m.): Gia Gutierrez talks about Descubre Parkside, a College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies program designed to seek partnership with heavily populated dual-language schools to foster the idea that college is an achievable option for any student. The next Descubre Parkside event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16. In addition, Thomas Stirrat and Venu Rajyaguru talk about the Parkside Journal of Science, a digital publication modeled after Berkley’s Journal of Science, with a focus on student research. Thomas and Venu are editors-in-chief of the publication. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 17 (4 p.m.): Host John Mielke talks to Bob Bennett, Senior Fellow at the Center for Digital Government and the founder of B2 Civic Solutions, an international smart cities consultancy firm. Bob and John talk about the notion of smart cities and what being a “smart” city means for residents.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 24 (4 p.m.): – The guest is Tammy Myers, of Mrs. Myers’ Reading Room. Tammy talks about The Myers’ Method and how her innovative program helps children in all walks of life. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.