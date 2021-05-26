RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen this year in accordance with public health guidelines and local regulations, Racine County and Racine Family YMCA officials announced in April.

Season passes are on sale and can be purchased at the welcome desk at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. The Aquatic Center is planning to again hold Safety Around Water programs, lap swimming, the Water Watcher program, open swimming and other offerings.

More details, including potential capacity restrictions and an opening date, will be announced later this spring.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center opened initially in summer 2018. Featuring 15,000 square feet of water surface and a 4,800 square foot pool building with changing rooms, the facility also is available for birthday parties and group rentals. The Racine Family YMCA has operated the Aquatic Center at the Racine County-owned Pritchard Park since its opening. More information is available online at ymcaracine.org.

