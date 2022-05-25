 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRITCHARD PARK

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center

SC Johnson aquatic center

A group of 21st Century Preparatory School students plays in the water at the ceremonial grand opening of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center in Pritchard Park in Racine on May 30, 2018, the first summer of operation for the community pool. After being closed in 2020 for what would have been the facility's third year, it is expected to reopen this year.

 Jonathon Sadowski

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., features water slides ad elements, zero depth and lap pools. The official season begins June 28. Pre-season dates are May 28-June 7. Hours are (weather contingent):

  • Open swim — 1-7 p.m. daily.
  • Lap swim — 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.
  • Adult swim — 6-10 a.m. Mon.-Sat.
  • Family swim — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.

Daily rates for Racine County residents are: Ages 18-61, $10; ages 62 and older, $8; ages 3-17, $3; household (1 adult and three children), $15; ages 2 and younger, free.

Season passes are also available can be purchased at the welcome desk at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center opened initially in summer 2018. Featuring 15,000 square feet of water surface and a 4,800 square foot pool building with changing rooms, the facility also is available for birthday parties and group rentals. The Racine Family YMCA has operated the Aquatic Center at the Racine County-owned Pritchard Park since its opening.

More information is available online at ymcaracine.org or call 262-634-1994.

