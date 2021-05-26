MOUNT PLEASANT — The 42nd annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival is back after taking one year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival will take place Friday through Sunday, July 23-25, on the Roma Lodge grounds, 7130 Spring St.

Food will include the traditional meatball, beef and sausage Italian sandwiches; pizza; mostaccioli; tomato salad; fried snacks; corn-on-the-cob, bakery; fried dough; cannoli; and other foods prepared by the Roma Lodge and Vittoria Colonna Lodge. Sit-down dinners are available with different menus Friday and Saturday.

A vendor craft fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The festival music lineup will be:

Friday — All The King’s Men, Brass from the Past

Saturday — The Danny Miller Band, SuperFly

Roma Lodge will celebrate the traditional festival Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The festival will conclude with the festival raffle drawing at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Festival hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and after Mass until 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $4 in advance and $5 at the gate on Friday and Saturday.

Thanks to the community's support for 41 years, Roma Lodge has been able to make generous gifts totaling more than $363,000 to support the community.

