Valedictorian: Alexis Thomas
Salutatorian: Hannah Mains
Beloit College scholarship: Tyler Hoover
Bradley University scholarships: Tyler Hoover, Alexis Thomas
Butler University High Honors Scholarship: Colton Kraus
Carroll University scholarships: Sydney Dexter, Carly Goldsworthy, Bryanna Kwiatkowski, Brittany Marweg, Alexis Thomas
Carthage College scholarships: Gabriel Brandies, Jayden Davis, Amaya Driver, Tyler Hoover, Petr Jaros, Noah Kidd, Hannah Mains, Connor Rasch, Bailey Seidel
Chicago Iron Workers Scholarship: Matthew Kauth
Clemson University scholarship: Jillian Rosborough
Concordia University Ann Arbor scholarship: Gabriel Brandies
Concordia University Chicago scholarship: Connor Rasch
Concordia University Wisconsin scholarships: Annika Crane, Sydney Dexter, Amaya Driver, Anna Janke, Petr Jaros, Reina Leal, Seth Manchester, Connor Rasch
Crown College scholarship: Gabriel Brandies
Drake University Presidential Scholarship: Colton Kraus
Edgewood College scholarship: Anna Janke
Finlandia University scholarship: Gabriel Brandies
Florida State University scholarship: Steffani Manna
Gateway Technical College scholarships: Gabriel Brandies, Pierce-Christian Brinson, Zoe Clarke, Paul Haselhuhn, Joshua Hess, Noah Kidd, Stephon Klyce, Beatriz Mares, Jared Monson, Eric Nass, Jonathan Niemiec, Michael Robles, Christobal Romero, Alazea Tamez, Germaine Taylor, Hunter Urban
George Williams College scholarship: Jesenya Vasquez-Marquez
Good Samaritan Award: Paul Haselhuhn
Grand Canyon University scholarships: Reina Leal, Steffani Manna
Hilgore Traditional Scholarship: Carly Goldsworthy
Iowa Wesleyan University scholarships: Gabriel Brandies, Beatriz Mares
Lewis University Presidential Scholarship: Alexis Thomas
Loyola University Chicago Presidential Scholarship: Alexis Thomas
Luther College scholarship: Anna Janke
Lutheran Urban Educators Scholarship: Petr Jaros
Marquette University scholarships: Tyler Hoover, Hunter Jozwiak, Jillian Rosborough, Alexis Thomas
Milwaukee Area Technical College scholarships: Gabriel Brandies, Joshua Hess, Reese Maynard, Elijah Solis
Milwaukee School of Engineering scholarships: Jacquelyn Kellner, Connor Rasch
Mr./Ms. RLHS: Anna Janke, Seth Manchester
National Honor Society Service awards: Matthew Brzack, Annika Crane, Jayden Davis, Sydney Dexter, Amaya Driver, Carly Goldsworthy, Payton Gygax, Lisseth Hernandez, Tyler Hoover, Anna Janke, Petr Jaros, Kendra Joubert, Hunter Jozwiak, Jacquelyn Kellner, John Kohls, Colton Kraus, Bryanna Kwiatkowski, Hannah Mains, Seth Manchester, Sydney Monson, Connor Rasch, Jillian Rosborough, Alazea Tamez, Alexis Thomas, Sarah Troop
North Dakota State University scholarship: Tyler Hoover
Olivet Nazarene College: Jacquelyn Kellner
Out-of-State Scholarship: Alexis Thomas
Racine Area Electrical Union Scholarship: Peter Gdisis
Racine Business Association Scholarship: Amaya Driver
Ripon University scholarships: Anna Janke, Matthew Kauth
RLHS Christian Scholar Athlete Award: Tyler Hoover, Alexis Thomas
RLHS High Honors Academic Achievement Letter Award: Matthew Brzack, Zoe Clarke, Annika Crane, Jayden Davis, Sydney Dexter, Amaya Driver, Carly Goldsworthy, Tyler Hoover, Anna Janke, Petr Jaros, Kendra Joubert, Jacquelyn Kellner, Colton Kraus, Hannah Mains, Seth Manchester, Steffani Manna, Beatriz Mares, Brittany Marweg, Sydney Monson, Eric Nass, Connor Rasch, Jillian Rosborough, Alazea Tamez, Alexis Thomas, Jesenya Vasquez-Marquez
RLHS name awards: Anna Janke, Aahlaysia Gentry, Petr Jaros, Jillian Rosborough
RLHS Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award: Jacquelyn Kellner, Colton Kraus
Rockford College scholarships: Colton Kraus, James Wilson
Saint Louis University scholarship: Tyler Hoover
St. Norbert College scholarships: Annika Crane, Tyler Hoover
State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship Award: Anna Janke
Student of the Month: Paul Haselhuhn, Anna Janke, Jillian Rosborough, Alexis Thomas
The John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Noah Kidd
The Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Seth Manchester
The National School Choral Award: Aahlaysia Gentry
University of Indiana-Bloomington scholarship: Payton Gygax
University of Iowa National Scholar Award: Jillian Rosborough
University of Iowa scholarship: Sydney Monson
University of Miami scholarship: Steffani Manna
University of Wisconsin Scholarship: Calla Bixler
University of Wisconsin-Baraboo scholarship: James Wilson
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay scholarship: Aahlaysia Gentry
University of Wisconsin-Madison scholarships: Anna Janke, Steffani Manna, Alexis Thomas
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee scholarships: Calla Bixler, Annika Crane, Payton Gygax, Lisseth Hernandez, Kendra Jourbert, Sydney Monson, William Schuessler, Isabelle Smith
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh scholarships: Calla Bixler, Sydney Dexter, Sydney Monson, Madalyn Vanderhoef
University of Wisconsin-Parkside scholarships: Calla Bixler, Gabriel Brandies, Prince-Christian Brinson, Aahlaysia Gentry, Matthew Kauth, Noah Kidd, Reina Leal, Brittany Marweg, Austin Ortiz, Madalyn Vanderhoef
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point scholarships: Sydney Dexter, Matthew Kauth, Sarah Troop
University of Wisconsin-Stout scholarship: Alexander Schulz
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarships: Calla Bixler, Payton Gygax, Noah Kidd, Sarah Troop
Valparaiso University scholarships: Jacquelyn Kellner, Colton Kraus
WIAA Scholar Athlete Award: Jacquelyn Kellner, Colton Kraus
Wisconsin Access Award: Jillian Rosborough
Wisconsin Lutheran College scholarships: Amaya Driver, Petr Jaros, Sydney Monson, Sarah Troop
