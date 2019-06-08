{{featured_button_text}}
Valedictorian: Alexis Thomas

Salutatorian: Hannah Mains

Beloit College scholarship: Tyler Hoover

Bradley University scholarships: Tyler Hoover, Alexis Thomas

Butler University High Honors Scholarship: Colton Kraus

Carroll University scholarships: Sydney Dexter, Carly Goldsworthy, Bryanna Kwiatkowski, Brittany Marweg, Alexis Thomas

Carthage College scholarships: Gabriel Brandies, Jayden Davis, Amaya Driver, Tyler Hoover, Petr Jaros, Noah Kidd, Hannah Mains, Connor Rasch, Bailey Seidel

Chicago Iron Workers Scholarship: Matthew Kauth

Clemson University scholarship: Jillian Rosborough

Concordia University Ann Arbor scholarship: Gabriel Brandies

Concordia University Chicago scholarship: Connor Rasch

Concordia University Wisconsin scholarships: Annika Crane, Sydney Dexter, Amaya Driver, Anna Janke, Petr Jaros, Reina Leal, Seth Manchester, Connor Rasch

Crown College scholarship: Gabriel Brandies

Drake University Presidential Scholarship: Colton Kraus

Edgewood College scholarship: Anna Janke

Finlandia University scholarship: Gabriel Brandies

Florida State University scholarship: Steffani Manna

Gateway Technical College scholarships: Gabriel Brandies, Pierce-Christian Brinson, Zoe Clarke, Paul Haselhuhn, Joshua Hess, Noah Kidd, Stephon Klyce, Beatriz Mares, Jared Monson, Eric Nass, Jonathan Niemiec, Michael Robles, Christobal Romero, Alazea Tamez, Germaine Taylor, Hunter Urban

George Williams College scholarship: Jesenya Vasquez-Marquez

Good Samaritan Award: Paul Haselhuhn

Grand Canyon University scholarships: Reina Leal, Steffani Manna

Hilgore Traditional Scholarship: Carly Goldsworthy

Iowa Wesleyan University scholarships: Gabriel Brandies, Beatriz Mares

Lewis University Presidential Scholarship: Alexis Thomas

Loyola University Chicago Presidential Scholarship: Alexis Thomas

Luther College scholarship: Anna Janke

Lutheran Urban Educators Scholarship: Petr Jaros

Marquette University scholarships: Tyler Hoover, Hunter Jozwiak, Jillian Rosborough, Alexis Thomas

Milwaukee Area Technical College scholarships: Gabriel Brandies, Joshua Hess, Reese Maynard, Elijah Solis

Milwaukee School of Engineering scholarships: Jacquelyn Kellner, Connor Rasch

Mr./Ms. RLHS: Anna Janke, Seth Manchester

National Honor Society Service awards: Matthew Brzack, Annika Crane, Jayden Davis, Sydney Dexter, Amaya Driver, Carly Goldsworthy, Payton Gygax, Lisseth Hernandez, Tyler Hoover, Anna Janke, Petr Jaros, Kendra Joubert, Hunter Jozwiak, Jacquelyn Kellner, John Kohls, Colton Kraus, Bryanna Kwiatkowski, Hannah Mains, Seth Manchester, Sydney Monson, Connor Rasch, Jillian Rosborough, Alazea Tamez, Alexis Thomas, Sarah Troop

North Dakota State University scholarship: Tyler Hoover

Olivet Nazarene College: Jacquelyn Kellner

Out-of-State Scholarship: Alexis Thomas

Racine Area Electrical Union Scholarship: Peter Gdisis

Racine Business Association Scholarship: Amaya Driver

Ripon University scholarships: Anna Janke, Matthew Kauth

RLHS Christian Scholar Athlete Award: Tyler Hoover, Alexis Thomas

RLHS High Honors Academic Achievement Letter Award: Matthew Brzack, Zoe Clarke, Annika Crane, Jayden Davis, Sydney Dexter, Amaya Driver, Carly Goldsworthy, Tyler Hoover, Anna Janke, Petr Jaros, Kendra Joubert, Jacquelyn Kellner, Colton Kraus, Hannah Mains, Seth Manchester, Steffani Manna, Beatriz Mares, Brittany Marweg, Sydney Monson, Eric Nass, Connor Rasch, Jillian Rosborough, Alazea Tamez, Alexis Thomas, Jesenya Vasquez-Marquez

RLHS name awards: Anna Janke, Aahlaysia Gentry, Petr Jaros, Jillian Rosborough

RLHS Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award: Jacquelyn Kellner, Colton Kraus

Rockford College scholarships: Colton Kraus, James Wilson

Saint Louis University scholarship: Tyler Hoover

St. Norbert College scholarships: Annika Crane, Tyler Hoover

State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship Award: Anna Janke

Student of the Month: Paul Haselhuhn, Anna Janke, Jillian Rosborough, Alexis Thomas

The John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Noah Kidd

The Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Seth Manchester

The National School Choral Award: Aahlaysia Gentry

University of Indiana-Bloomington scholarship: Payton Gygax

University of Iowa National Scholar Award: Jillian Rosborough

University of Iowa scholarship: Sydney Monson

University of Miami scholarship: Steffani Manna

University of Wisconsin Scholarship: Calla Bixler

University of Wisconsin-Baraboo scholarship: James Wilson

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay scholarship: Aahlaysia Gentry

University of Wisconsin-Madison scholarships: Anna Janke, Steffani Manna, Alexis Thomas

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee scholarships: Calla Bixler, Annika Crane, Payton Gygax, Lisseth Hernandez, Kendra Jourbert, Sydney Monson, William Schuessler, Isabelle Smith

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh scholarships: Calla Bixler, Sydney Dexter, Sydney Monson, Madalyn Vanderhoef

University of Wisconsin-Parkside scholarships: Calla Bixler, Gabriel Brandies, Prince-Christian Brinson, Aahlaysia Gentry, Matthew Kauth, Noah Kidd, Reina Leal, Brittany Marweg, Austin Ortiz, Madalyn Vanderhoef

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point scholarships: Sydney Dexter, Matthew Kauth, Sarah Troop

University of Wisconsin-Stout scholarship: Alexander Schulz

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarships: Calla Bixler, Payton Gygax, Noah Kidd, Sarah Troop

Valparaiso University scholarships: Jacquelyn Kellner, Colton Kraus

WIAA Scholar Athlete Award: Jacquelyn Kellner, Colton Kraus

Wisconsin Access Award: Jillian Rosborough

Wisconsin Lutheran College scholarships: Amaya Driver, Petr Jaros, Sydney Monson, Sarah Troop

