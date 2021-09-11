Religion Today

RALLY DAY CELEBRATION

Living Faith, 2915 Wright Ave., will kick off its fall programming after the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday Sept. 12, in the south parking lot. There will be carnival games and prizes and a make your own sundae bar. Godly Play for grades 4k-2 and JAM (Jesus and Me) for grades 3-5 will meet in Fellowship Hall at 9:30 a.m. for a group kickoff. Call the church at 262-637-5671 for more information.

CHURCHES TO CELEBRATE MERGER

Epiphany Lutheran Church in Racine and New Hope Lutheran Church in Caledonia recently merged to become Water of Life Lutheran Church. A celebration with an outdoor service and fellowship meal will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Caledonia campus, 5970 Douglas Ave.

The special service will include a song by the children of Wisconsin Lutheran School as well as handbell, guitar, percussion, keyboard and choir ensembles. Attendees should bring a lawn chair.

SACRED JOURNEYS ANNIVERSARY

Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community will celebrate its 10-year anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in the ballroom at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Sacred Journeys has been a voice of inclusion, justice, compassion and outreach for the last decade in the Racine area. Pastor Kaye Glennon will present “The Story of Sacred Journeys,” a slide show of pictures gathered over the last 10 years. A breakfast buffet for $10 follows worship. In addition, Glennon will sign copies of her new book of reflections, “Keeping a Calm Center.” Masks are required.

