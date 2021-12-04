 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

  • 0

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., will host its annual Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Pre-concert music begins at 5:45 p.m. There is no admission fee. Refreshments will be served after the concert.

ADVENT SERVICES SET

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, will hold Advent services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 8 and 15.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News