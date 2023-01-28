Religion Today

A free presentation on “Catholic Social Teaching: Call to Community and Participation” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave.

Linda Boyle, Carl Fields and Tammy Hayward from the Racine Interfaith Coalition will speak. Catholic tradition teaches that human beings grow and achieve fulfillment in community, and that people have a right and a duty to participate in society to seek the common good and well-being of all. Attendees will discover how this principle is being lived out in Racine.