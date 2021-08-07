CHURCH CONCERT Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass will present a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave. Donations will be accepted. For free tickets and directions to navigate through the construction, call 262-637-7226.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.