SERVICES, CHRISTKINDLMARKT

A service of "Lessons and Carols" presented by the Senior and Cherub choirs will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. At 10:45 a.m., a German service will be held under the theme, “Gott Mit Uns” (“God With Us”). The service contains a series of scripture lessons and Christmas carols. The service is spoken and sung in German but an English translation is provided in the service folder.

Christmas music between services will be provided by the Christmas Band. A Christkindlmarkt will take place in the lower level of the church following each service. Featured will be the Ladies Aid cookie walk and items for gift giving.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., will host its annual Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Pre-concert music begins at 5:45 p.m. There is no admission fee. Refreshments will be served after the concert.

BLUE CHRISTMAS SERVICE

Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave., has scheduled a service with hymns, readings, Candlelight and a memorial tree at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0