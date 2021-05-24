 Skip to main content
Religion Today
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

LEARN ABOUT VACCINATIONS

RACINE — Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, in an effort to encourage and educate people about COVID-19 vaccinations, will have a presentation by the Black Nurses of Racine/Kenosha during the worship service conference call line at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30. People may begin to call in at 2:40 p.m. The call-in number is 19789905000; access code 460491.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

