Gregg Chapel CME Church, 2237 Howe St., will hold its annual Black history service on its conference call line at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. The service which will feature quotes, readings and music pertaining to Black history. The conference call number to sign is 19789905000, access code 460491#. People can sign on at 5:45 p.m.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.