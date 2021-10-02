Religion Today

GOOD NEWS CLUB FOR YOUTH

First Evangelical Free Church, 2401Ohio St., is offering a Good News Club for youth in grades K-5 from4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 4-April 18.

Children are taught that God loves them, every person has value, and how God can help them to do the right thing, find victory in hard times and show love to others.

For registration information, call Carol Berry at 262-989-6946.

ADULT CLASS OFFERED

First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., is offering an adult class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. The study will be led by the Rev. Dr. Robin Riggs using the book he authored, “Lifestyle of the Cross.”

To register for the class, call 262-634-1463 and leave a message.

