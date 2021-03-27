Religion Today

PALM SUNDAY GERMAN WORSHIP SERVICE
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will hold its annual German worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 28, which is Palm Sunday. The service includes an English translation of the hymns and liturgy. Those who don’t know German may follow along and understand what is being said and sung.
