Religion Today
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

PALM SUNDAY GERMAN WORSHIP SERVICE

First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will hold its annual German worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 28, which is Palm Sunday. The service includes an English translation of the hymns and liturgy. Those who don’t know German may follow along and understand what is being said and sung.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

