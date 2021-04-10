Religion Today

FAMILY CONFERENCE
Union Grove Baptist Church, 417 15th Ave., Union Grove, is offering a free Family Conference with guest speaker Richard McCarrell, PhD, on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25.
Sessions will focus on marriage, parenting, church and family. The conference schedule:
Saturday
- 9-9:30 a.m. — Registration
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. — Session 1, “The Critical Key to All Home Relationships”
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Session 2, “The Confidant Wife”
- 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Free lunch (donations accepted)
- 12:15-1:15 p.m. — Session 3, “The Consecrated Husband”
Sunday
- 9-10:15 a.m. — Session 4, “The Calm Home”
- 10:30-11:15 a.m. — Session 5, question and answer session.
- 6-7 p.m. — Session 6, “The Confession Needed to Move Ahead”
Childcare is provided for children through age 10. Call 262-878-1264 to register.
