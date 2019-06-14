STURTEVANT — Candidates for graduation at The REAL School are: Deloris Armstrong, Mercede Baca, Joshua Barr, Ashley Barry, Dayzi Brown, Jalah Burns, Velnette Castellion, Madyson Chao, Karlee Cisler, Breanna Demars, Casey Ernst, Chase Evans, Kane Flannery, Emily Glodoski, Reya Gray, Payten Highman, Madisen Johnson, Rachel Kegerreis, Luke Larsen, Madeline McFarland, Kearra McNeal, Joshua Mioduszewski, Enrique Munoz, Noemi Norman, Joshua Prochniak, Samuel Richmond, Jaida Roscoe, Anthony Russo, Chloie Smith-Jones, Hanna Sosa, James Stevens, Elijah Stork, Riley Stropes, Isabelle Truckey, Jephrey Valliere, Makenzie Vash, Easton Williams and Joshua Zess.
