RACINE — The 26th annual Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., rain or shine.

Nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts will showcase their vehicles on zoo grounds. The zoo will be awarding more than 75 trophies including Best of Show awards.

Food will be available and there will be entertainment.

Early vehicle registration is $15 and closes Aug. 17. Registration is $20 on show day. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. People can register their cars online at racinezoo.org or at the administrative offices.

Zoo admission is $5 for this event day. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.

