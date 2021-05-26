RACINE — The Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts will showcase their vehicles on zoo grounds. Best in Show awards will be given for vintage to modern vehicles. Food will be available and there will be entertainment.

People can register their cars online at racinezoo.org or at the administrative offices.

Zoo admission is $5 for this event day. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. For information, call 262-636-9189.

