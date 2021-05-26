 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show
0 comments

Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Car Show

A 1935 Dodge Panel Truck was on display at the 2017 Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. This year's show is set for Aug. 15. 

RACINE — The Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts will showcase their vehicles on zoo grounds. Best in Show awards will be given for vintage to modern vehicles. Food will be available and there will be entertainment.

People can register their cars online at racinezoo.org or at the administrative offices.

Zoo admission is $5 for this event day. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. For information, call 262-636-9189.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center
Listing

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen this year in accordance with public health guidelines…

+3
Country Thunder
Listing

Country Thunder

Country Thunder plans to return to the Town of Randall festival site from July 15-18 in a big way: with Dustin Lynch kicking off the bash and Blake Shelton closing up a four-day lineup as big as a 10-gallon hat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News