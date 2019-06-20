{{featured_button_text}}

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship Friday’s first-round tee times

At Racine C.C., par-72

(*–Senior Division)

7 a.m.: *Danny Phillips, *Les Chambasian, *Kai Kamakian

7:09 a.m.: Drew Matson, Jake Thomas, Matt Lojeski

7:17 a.m.: *Greg Gain, *Rob Polzin, *Scott Mueller

7:26 a.m.: Paul Chay, Paul Lehmann, Kyle Roberts

7:34 a.m.: Ben Shovers, Josh Sopczak, Matthew D’Alie

7:43 a.m.: Barry Fruth, Cameron Stoewe, Joel DaPra

7:51 a.m.: Josh Kratochvil, Kevin Walek, Josh Towery

8 a.m.: Zach Shawhan, Jarvis Brown, Jake Reynolds

8:08 a.m.: Alan Mills, Danny DaPra, Zach Nash

8:17 a.m.: Patrick Aiello, Chris Boscher, Mike Greb

8:25 a.m.: Starter’s time

8:34 a.m.: Eric Van Tubbergen, Paul Koszarek, Tom Chambers

8:42 a.m.: *Don Romsa, *Jeff Lunde, *Phil Kroes

8:51 a.m.: Nick Jahnke, Nate Koch, Jack Manna

8:59 a.m.: Connor Brown, Joel Knapton, Mike Masik

9:08 a.m.: Ramiro Romo, Ken Heffel, Greg Romano

9:16 a.m.: *Dave Barrera, *Hubie Braun, *Ziggy Jovanovic

9:25 a.m.: Scott Dresen, Justin Christensen, Craig Johnson

9:33 a.m.: Mike Jones, Kyle Kisner, Matthew Kuzniar

9:42 a.m.: *Pete Caruso, *Jim Nord, *Dan Fox

9:50 a.m.: Brian Eitel, Jeff Thomas, Chris Wood

9:59 a.m.: Starter’s time

10:07 a.m.: Ryan Pettibone, Andre Antreassian, Brian Kelsey

10:16 a.m.: *Barry Sanders, *Scott Brooks, *Tom Feiner (P

10:24 a.m.: Todd Schaap, Joe O’Brien, Ricky Kuiper

10:33 a.m.: Kevin Madala, Achintya Krishnan, Zach Wilson

10:41 a.m.: Eddie Moreno, Tim Monfeli, Paul Zarek, Dominic DaPra

10:50 a.m.: *Bruce Hansen, *Brian Brugger, *Todd Schalinske, *Bob Payne

10:58 a.m.: *David Czerniejewski, *Al Wallat, *Russ Carlsen

