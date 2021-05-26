RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra announces its return to live performances with the 2021 Summer Sounds Series. While venue and programming details are not yet finalized, two performances are planned for summer 2021 — 7:30 p.m. June 25 and Aug. 27.

The RSO will welcome guest conductor Robert Tomaro to lead the orchestra for this summer series. Maestro Pasquale Laurino will take the podium for the Masterworks Series as well as the holiday concert.

For updated information, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

