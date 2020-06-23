Racine Public Library offers virtual programs

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these services and virtual programs:
- The Summer Reading Program has gone virtual. Go to racinelibrary.beanstack.org for a virtual reading log, challenges and activities. Those without Internet access you can obtain a paper reading log from the pickup tent at the library.
- The Imagine Your Story Wattpad Creative Writing Contest is open through July 31. For more information, go to wattpad.com/884261341-racine-public-library-summer-reading-program-2020. Voting will be held Aug. 3-9.
- YA for You, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Online book club and discussion for anyone who enjoys reading YA. July’s title is “Out of Easy” by Ruta Sepetys
- Quick Book Look: Adult Storytime, 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8. Participants will read the first chapters from a variety of genres aimed towards adults.
- "Small Business Monday: Starting and Growing Your Business Online," 9 a.m. Mondays, July 6-27. This is a series designed to help small businesses get online.
- "Sprouts and Microgreens for Good Health," 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Mark Lyons, an experienced master gardener will tell you all about how to grow and use microgreens. Email jessie.carpiaux@racinelibrary.info to receive an invitation.
- Alphabet Reading Adventure, 8 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 10. Participants read their way through the alphabet in order and claim their badge upon completion.
- Time for a Rhyme, Mondays through Aug. 10. Children join Miss Anne for a weekly poem reading.
- Monday Doodles, Mondays through Aug. 10. New prompts will be shared every Monday via Facebook and email newsletter.
- Story Starters, Mondays through Aug. 10 for all grades. Each week, an idea from which a small story can be developed will be posted. Participants can write as much or as little as they want.
- Tuesday Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11.
- Stories from Our Friends, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27. Community members will share their talents, skills and knowledge with the audience. Register by emailing carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info.
- Wednesday Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15.
- Musical Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13.
- First Chapter Fridays, 1 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 14. Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites.
- Crafts for Kids, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4. Children create simple projects that can be made from everyday items at home.
- Library Hide and Seek, through Aug. 15. New pictures are posted every Saturday
- Google Earth Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m. June 29-July 4. Take a look around the world using Google Earth and solve a riddle based on some coordinates.
- Teen Game Night: Jackbox Games, 7 p.m. Friday, July 17.
- Scratch Coding, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, July 7-28. Youth in grades six to 12 learn how to code different projects in Scratch.
- Minecraft Club, 2 p.m. Wednesdays, July 8-29. Youth in grades six to 12 are invited to group build on the Minecraft Server.
- Digital Devices Explained, 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
For more information on programs, which online format is used and to register, go to racinelibrary.info or call the library's business office at 262-636-9170.
The library is offering curbside pickup. Materials can be put on hold online or by calling 262-217-7631. Information is available on the website.
