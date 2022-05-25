Racine Parks playground program

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7 to 14 beginning Monday, June 20. These sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday:

No registration is required. Each playground site is supervised by two college student leaders who are trained to facilitate a safe and diverse program. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities, weekly themed special events, games, field trips and inter-park sports competitions. Leaders do not monitor when or with whom children arrive or leave.