RACINE — Candidates for graduation at Racine Lutheran High School are: Calla Bixler, Gabriel Brandies, Prince-Christian Brinson, Matthew Brzack, Zoe Clarke, Annika Crane, Jayden Davis, Sydney Dexter, Amaya Driver, Peter Gdisis, Aahlaysia Gentry, Carly Goldsworthy, Payton Gygax, Paul Haselhuhn, Ryan Henry, Lisseth Hernandez, Joshua Hess, Tyler Hoover, Anna Janke, Petr Jaros, Kendra Joubert, Hunter Jozwiak, Matthew Kauth, Jacquelyn Kellner, Noah Kidd, Stephon Klyce, John Kohls, Colton Kraus, Bryanna Kwiatkowski, Reina Leal, Hannah Mains, Seth Manchester, Steffani Manna, Beatriz Mares, Brittany Marweg, Reese Maynard, Jared Monson, Sydney Monson, Eric Nass, Jonathan Niemiec, Austin Ortiz, Connor Rasch, Michael Robles, Christobal Romero, Jillian Rosborough, William Schuessler, Alexander Schulz, Bailey Seidel, Isabelle Smith, Elijah Solis, Bradley Sorenson, Alazea Tamez, Germaine Taylor, Alexis Thomas, Sarah Troop, Hunter Urban, Madalyn Vanderhoef, Jesenya Vasquez-Marquez and James Wilson.
Breaking
Tell us what you think
Should Congress be doing more to assist victims of natural disasters?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
- Updated
Ad Vault
262-554-0880
Currently Open
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.