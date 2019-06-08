{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Candidates for graduation at Racine Lutheran High School are: Calla Bixler, Gabriel Brandies, Prince-Christian Brinson, Matthew Brzack, Zoe Clarke, Annika Crane, Jayden Davis, Sydney Dexter, Amaya Driver, Peter Gdisis, Aahlaysia Gentry, Carly Goldsworthy, Payton Gygax, Paul Haselhuhn, Ryan Henry, Lisseth Hernandez, Joshua Hess, Tyler Hoover, Anna Janke, Petr Jaros, Kendra Joubert, Hunter Jozwiak, Matthew Kauth, Jacquelyn Kellner, Noah Kidd, Stephon Klyce, John Kohls, Colton Kraus, Bryanna Kwiatkowski, Reina Leal, Hannah Mains, Seth Manchester, Steffani Manna, Beatriz Mares, Brittany Marweg, Reese Maynard, Jared Monson, Sydney Monson, Eric Nass, Jonathan Niemiec, Austin Ortiz, Connor Rasch, Michael Robles, Christobal Romero, Jillian Rosborough, William Schuessler, Alexander Schulz, Bailey Seidel, Isabelle Smith, Elijah Solis, Bradley Sorenson, Alazea Tamez, Germaine Taylor, Alexis Thomas, Sarah Troop, Hunter Urban, Madalyn Vanderhoef, Jesenya Vasquez-Marquez and James Wilson.

