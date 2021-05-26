RACINE — The Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., plans to open a new major exhibit on Racine County’s drum and bugle corps history in August. Throughout the 20th century, Racine was home to dozens of drum and bugle corps such as The Boys of 76, Kilties, Scouts and more. These corps were at the very forefront of their trade, creating music and innovation that set the bar for other corps around the world. The popularity of our corps eventually led to Racine being declared the Drum and Bugle Capitol of the World.

Heritage Walking Tours

The museum's Heritage Walking Tour will return this summer. Tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 12-Sept. 11. The 90-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older begin at the museum.

Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Attendees will experience Racine’s rich industrial heritage in and around downtown, the lakefront and the Root River valley and learn about buildings that remain. They’ll hear about structures no longer present and learn the significance of the harbor area throughout the early years. Local volunteers will share local history and their love for Racine as they lead tours rain or shine. Some slight inclines are on the tour and benches are along the route.