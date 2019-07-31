CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Friday’s first-round tee times
At Browns Lake G.C., par-72
First tee
12:30 p.m.: Josh Kratochvil, Zach Nash, Adam Vanderheyden
12:37 p.m.: Tom Pfeiffer, John Lipp, Scott Brooks
12:45 p.m.: Tony Hetland, Greg Gain, Chris Wood
12:52 p.m.: Bruce Hansen, Doug Kranz, Ben Shovers
1 p.m.: Starter's time
1:07 p.m.: Hubie Braun, Paul Lehmann, Dan Fox
1:15 p.m.: Andre Antreassian, Ryan Fodor, Ken Heffel
1:22 p.m.: John Staehler, Zach Shawhan, David Barrera
1:30 p.m.: Starter's time
1:37 p.m.: Chad Wilks, Paul Zarek, Greg Romano
1:45 p.m.: Mike Masik, Tim Higgins, Eric Van Tubbergen
1:52 p.m.: David Winget, Tom Chambers, Justin Kratochvil
2 p.m.: Ian Schaefer, Joe O'Brien, Todd Schaap
10th tee
12:30 p.m.: Dylan Olson, Ryan Pettibone, Geoff Lafleur
12:37 p.m.: Matt Hansen, Barry Fruth, Chad Kidwell
12:45 p.m.: Achintya Krishnan, Jim Covelli, Brian Eitel
12:52 p.m.: Eric Schroeckenthaler, Chris Balke, Joe Knapton
1 p.m.: Starter's time
1:07 p.m.: Jason Samuelian, Patrick Aiello, Alan Mills
1:15 p.m.: Brian Kelsey, Ryan Vollmer, Paul Koszarek
1:22 p.m.: John Feiner, Andrew Schultz, Eric Hertel
1:30 p.m.: Starter's time
1:37 p.m.: Kristopher Kahle, Ricky Kuiper, Jon Hubbard
1:45 p.m.: Cameron Stoewe, Jay Christiansen, Josh Sopczak
1:52 p.m.: Brent Ogden, Bendt Bendtsen III, Charlie Buhler, Tim Monfeli
Saturday’s tee times
At Browns Lake G.C.
All flights start on first tee
FIRST FLIGHT (Handicap: 6.2–10.2)
7:30 a.m.: Jeffrey Willis, Bert Pina, Larry DeRosier
7:37 a.m.: Steve Miley, Chris Huebner, Paul Bosanec
7:45 a.m.: Scott Squire, Rick Dezek, Randy Miller, David Nelson
7:52 a.m.: Greg Capoun, Ryan Derler, Dave Smith, Max Hynek
8 a.m.: Starter’s time
SECOND FLIGHT (Handicap: 10.7–12.7)
8:07 a.m.: Kenny Petersen, Rick Krummel, Bill Johnson
8:15 a.m.: Mark Lesperance, Rick Birdsall, Bob Vartanian
8:22 a.m.: Dan Long, David Funk, Dave Maurer
8:30 a.m.: John Steimle, Matt Giese, Al Jaeger, Dana Kahle
8:37 a.m.: Eric Steimle, Thom Stiffler, Jacob Davis, Andrew Hay
8:45 a.m.: Starter’s time
THIRD FLIGHT (Handicap: 13.2–22)
8:52 a.m.: Jeremy Steimle, Mark Gunderson, Rob Pederson
9:00 a.m.: Scott Thieme, Kyle Johnson, Todd Petersen
9:07 a.m.: Jeff Broshot, Jesse Thielman, Mike Kateley, Vincent Rottino
9:15 a.m.: Paul Eberly, Al Henderson, Todd Dunnum, Ray Ziegler
