CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Friday’s first-round tee times

At Browns Lake G.C., par-72

First tee

12:30 p.m.: Josh Kratochvil, Zach Nash, Adam Vanderheyden

12:37 p.m.: Tom Pfeiffer, John Lipp, Scott Brooks

12:45 p.m.: Tony Hetland, Greg Gain, Chris Wood

12:52 p.m.: Bruce Hansen, Doug Kranz, Ben Shovers

1 p.m.: Starter's time

1:07 p.m.: Hubie Braun, Paul Lehmann, Dan Fox

1:15 p.m.: Andre Antreassian, Ryan Fodor, Ken Heffel

1:22 p.m.: John Staehler, Zach Shawhan, David Barrera

1:30 p.m.: Starter's time

1:37 p.m.: Chad Wilks, Paul Zarek, Greg Romano

1:45 p.m.: Mike Masik, Tim Higgins, Eric Van Tubbergen

1:52 p.m.: David Winget, Tom Chambers, Justin Kratochvil

2 p.m.: Ian Schaefer, Joe O'Brien, Todd Schaap

10th tee

12:30 p.m.: Dylan Olson, Ryan Pettibone, Geoff Lafleur

12:37 p.m.: Matt Hansen, Barry Fruth, Chad Kidwell

12:45 p.m.: Achintya Krishnan, Jim Covelli, Brian Eitel

12:52 p.m.: Eric Schroeckenthaler, Chris Balke, Joe Knapton

1 p.m.: Starter's time

1:07 p.m.: Jason Samuelian, Patrick Aiello, Alan Mills

1:15 p.m.: Brian Kelsey, Ryan Vollmer, Paul Koszarek

1:22 p.m.: John Feiner, Andrew Schultz, Eric Hertel

1:30 p.m.: Starter's time

1:37 p.m.: Kristopher Kahle, Ricky Kuiper, Jon Hubbard

1:45 p.m.: Cameron Stoewe, Jay Christiansen, Josh Sopczak

1:52 p.m.: Brent Ogden, Bendt Bendtsen III, Charlie Buhler, Tim Monfeli

Saturday’s tee times

At Browns Lake G.C.

All flights start on first tee

FIRST FLIGHT (Handicap: 6.2–10.2)

7:30 a.m.: Jeffrey Willis, Bert Pina, Larry DeRosier

7:37 a.m.: Steve Miley, Chris Huebner, Paul Bosanec

7:45 a.m.: Scott Squire, Rick Dezek, Randy Miller, David Nelson

7:52 a.m.: Greg Capoun, Ryan Derler, Dave Smith, Max Hynek

8 a.m.: Starter’s time

SECOND FLIGHT (Handicap: 10.7–12.7)

8:07 a.m.: Kenny Petersen, Rick Krummel, Bill Johnson

8:15 a.m.: Mark Lesperance, Rick Birdsall, Bob Vartanian

8:22 a.m.: Dan Long, David Funk, Dave Maurer

8:30 a.m.: John Steimle, Matt Giese, Al Jaeger, Dana Kahle

8:37 a.m.: Eric Steimle, Thom Stiffler, Jacob Davis, Andrew Hay

8:45 a.m.: Starter’s time

THIRD FLIGHT (Handicap: 13.2–22)

8:52 a.m.: Jeremy Steimle, Mark Gunderson, Rob Pederson

9:00 a.m.: Scott Thieme, Kyle Johnson, Todd Petersen

9:07 a.m.: Jeff Broshot, Jesse Thielman, Mike Kateley, Vincent Rottino

9:15 a.m.: Paul Eberly, Al Henderson, Todd Dunnum, Ray Ziegler

