YORKVILLE — The 99th annual Racine County Fair will be held July 28-Aug. 1 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. The grounds will be filled with animals, exhibitors, vendors, tractors, music and more.

Youth and community members work throughout the year completing different projects to be entered into the annual fair. Animals that are shown throughout fair week include dairy, horses, beef, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and rabbits. All animals will be on display throughout the week. There are also non-animal projects that are judged including home furnishings, woodworking, photography, foods, cake decorating and antiques. These exhibits can be seen in the youth and open class buildings.

Free entertainment will be featured each day of the fair and includes the All-Star Dog Stunt Show, Brunon Blaszak’s Tigers, Nick’s Kids Show, Kids Are People Too, Petting Pen, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean and the Rhinestone Roper.

The carnival will be back again this year and there will be different options for daily ride wristbands. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.