Racine County celebrates Independence Day

RACINE COUNTY — These Independence Day celebrations will be held in Racine County:

RACINE

July 3: Strike Up the Festivities Block Party: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, 6-9 p.m. This is a family-friendly event featuring music by Shades of Funk, raffles, games and food and beverage vendors. Proceeds go to 4th Fest of Greater Racine to support the parade and fireworks.

July 4: Independence Day Celebration: Racine's 86th annual 4th of July Parade steps off at 9 a.m. with pre-parade at 8:30 a.m. at Main and Goold streets. The parade proceeds south on Main Street and then west on 14th Street. The 2022 theme is "Home of the Brave." It will be broadcast live on Channel 24. Fireworks take place at 8:45 p.m. along the Lake Michigan North Beach shoreline. To participate in the parade or make a donation, go to racine4thfest.org.

STURTEVANT

July 3: Sturtevant Fireworks: Fireworks show at dusk. Parking on grounds of Fireman's Park on Charles Street starts at 4 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will be available.

RAYMOND

July 3: RCBO Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Show: Festival grounds, 2659 S. 76th St., Franksville (enter from Five Mile Road). 10 a.m. Free. Music by Liam Nugent, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Gary Ricchio Project, 3-7 p.m.; Dan Lepein, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Food, raffles. Go to rcbo.club.

July 4: RCBO July 4th Parade: "Family, Fun, Fireworks." Children’s parade starts at 1 p.m., all other events follow: Main parade, pie contest, silent and live auctions, flower auction, kid games and tractor pull, petting zoo and pony rides, food, raffles, gun raffle (drawing Aug. 21 at TinCan Restaurant in Union Grove). Free. Elvis on grounds, 3-4 p.m.; entertainment and dancing by Koltrane, 7-11 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. To enter parade, go to rcbo.club.

BURLINGTON

July 4 — Fireman's Dance and Fireworks: Echo Veterans Memorial Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 2 p.m. Music by Twin Rivers Band, 5-9:30 p.m. Food available. Fireworks begin at dusk.

UNION GROVE

July 4 — Union Grove Fourth of July Parade: “National Treasure,” 9:15 a.m. Parade will assemble in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. It will travel east on Highway 11 and then north on Highway 45. Kiddie Parade will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at the Graham Public Library parking lot, 12th and Main streets, and go to Village Square Park, down Main Street (Highway 45). The Kiddie Parade will travel ahead of the main parade. More information and parade registration forms can be found at https://form.jotform.com/ugchamber/parade.

WATERFORD

July 4 — Lions Club of Waterford Independence Day Parade: Children's parade at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Milwaukee and Main streets proceeding north to Pick n Save; main parade begins at 11 a.m. at Seventh and Main streets. Parade proceeds west on Main Street to Milwaukee Street then north to Trail Side Graded School. Lions will be selling duck raffle pins along the parade route; proceeds help pay for the parade. Drawing will be held Aug. 14 at Lions Fun Fest. For parade information, contact Scott Gunderson at 414-581-3157 or go to waterfordlionsclub.org.

