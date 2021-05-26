RACINE — The Racine Concert Band celebrates its 99th season by offering a summer season of seven free concerts at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Sunday evening concerts at the Kiwanis amphitheater are scheduled to begin on July 4 and conclude on Aug. 15. July concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and August concerts start at 7 p.m.

Under the leadership of Mark Eichner, music director and conductor, the band presents diverse concerts that include traditional marches, folk music, theater music and concert selections from opera, ballet and classical music genres. Soloists include regionally acclaimed professional vocalists and instrumentalists chosen from the band membership.

On July 11, the inaugural "Racine Legends" concert will feature Case High School alumnus Tim Burke, principal trumpet of Disney's national touring company production of "Frozen."

Broadcasting veteran Don Rosen is master of ceremonies.

The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, as there is no fixed seating at the concert venue. The zoo opens for free admission 30 minutes prior to the concert at the Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates. Bicycles and pets are not allowed.

For updated information, go to racineconcertband.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0