RACINE — This summer, the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., will update the galleries with a variety of new thought-provoking exhibitions throughout the summer.

Open June 2-Feb. 12, "Component Parts: Artworks Made of Multiple Elements" features works from the Racine Art Museum's permanent collection that are comprised of multiple parts — whether they be a single complex object or a series of several pieces unified as one work.

"Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art" features objects and images from the Racine Art Museum's collection that are both fantastical and familiar. The contemporary artists whose works are featured — many of whom use the natural world as inspiration — do not shy away from the over-sized, dramatic or intriguing.

The exhibition above has an online counterpart that focuses on current work produced by members of RAM’s community. RAM invites artists of all ages to submit work to "Alien Invasion: RAM Virtual Community Art Show" through June 28. Think innovative and imaginative work that explores the concept of intrusion. Artists are invited to invent imaginary plants, animals and creatures using a wide variety of materials, or take it more literally, and include whatever fits their understanding of the word alien.