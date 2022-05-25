RACINE AREA EVENTS

Welcome to the 2022 Summer Fun Calendar of Events for Racine County, as well as some other popular summer events. Whether you like the beach, festivals, live music, parades or art, Racine County has something to offer everyone this summer. This year’s Downtown Racine public art project will be rocking chairs. There are events at the Racine Zoo as well as many concerts, festivals and events to choose from in and around Racine County. Keep this section handy and get out and enjoy your summer!

Loreen I. Mohr, The Journal Times community coordinator

MAY

MAY 27-30: Burlington Jamboree: Festival grounds, 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington. Opens at 4 p.m. Fri.; noon Sat.-Mon. Free. Live music; pig, duck and goat races; beer tent; carnival rides and games ($30 wristbands); food; petting zoo; touch-a-truck; vendors; Circus Shane’s Variety Show; bumper boats; knocker ball.

MAY 28-SEPT. 3: Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show: Professional style water-ski shows include music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. The first show is at 6 p.m. May 28. Shows run Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning June 2 (6:15 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18, and 6 p.m. Sept. 1 & 3), and 6:30 p.m. July 7. There is no show July 21 (state tournament). Venetian Night show is July 2. Free. Junior shows are at 5 p.m. beginning June 23. Go to aquaducks.org.

MAY 28-SEPT. 24: Heritage Walking Tour: Begins at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24. $15. Ninety-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older. Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Reservations required 24 hours in advance; go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

MAY 28: Sturtevant Memorial Day Parade: Village of Sturtevant, 10 a.m. The route is 86th Street to Buckingham Drive to Broadway Drive to 97th Street to Hulda Drive to 95th Street and ending at South Park. Parade entry winners will be presented with an award.

MAY 28: Racine County Veterans Support Expo: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Veteran support agencies; social event, 3-5 p.m.

MAY 30: Racine Memorial Day Parade: Parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Washington Avenue and West Boulevard, proceeds north on West Boulevard, north on Osborne Boulevard and ends at Graceland Cemetery. A ceremony follows at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.

JUNE

JUNE 3, JULY 1, AUG. 5 & SEPT. 2 : First Fridays: Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Live music on Monument Square and Crosswalk Park, 6-9 p.m.

JUNE 4-5: Ballyhoo at the Zoo: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $4. Fine art fair presented by the Racine Arts Council, RAM on the Road, music by Dulcimer and Stuff on Saturday and Mark Paffrath on Sunday.

JUNE 5: Union Grove Lions Club Annual Chicken BBQ & Car, Van and Motorcycle Show: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. Barbecue chicken by the Union Grove Lions Club, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Indoor seating or drive-through carryouts (Gate 6). $13, $8 ages 12 and younger. Kiwanis Club raffle, Spinnin’ Gold DJ. Car, Van and motorcycle show, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.), $10 to register a vehicle; free spectator admission. A portion of proceeds go to the Go Frank Go Foundation for children with cancer.

JUNE 5, JULY 3, AUG. 7, SEPT. 4, OCT. 2: Wind Point Lighthouse Tour to the Top: 4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Climbers can trek the 144 steps to the top of the 108-foot lighthouse structure for a view of Lake Michigan. Guides available to answer questions; tennis shoes recommended. Tours every 30 minutes, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (arrive 15 minutes early). $10 ages 12 and older; $5 children ages 6-11. Children ages 5 and younger not allowed. Go to windpointlighthouse.org for reservations.

JUNE 6-AUG. 29: Fun & Food on First: Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street, Waterford, on the Fox River. 4:30-8 p.m. Mondays (excluding July 4). Food vendors, beverage tent, yard games, local businesses, bouncy houses and entertainment. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

JUNE 9-AUG. 11: Music & More Summer Concert Series: First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon-1 p.m. Thurs. Free.

JUNE 9, JUNE 23, JULY 7, JULY 21, AUG. 4, AUG. 18: B-Town Sounds: Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

JUNE 9 & 23, July 7 & 21, AUG. 4 & 18: Movies in the Park: Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Movies begin at dusk; concessions available. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

JUNE 11: Breakfast with the Giraffes: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9-10:30 a.m. $40, $30 children ages 3 and older, free ages 2 and younger. Breakfast and giraffe presentation and encounter. Go to racinezoo.org.

JUNE 11: Mini Golf Pub Crawl: Downtown Racine. 1-6 p.m.; registration at noon. $5 each or $20 per foursome. Twelve 12 bars with their own unique mini golf hole. Register at Marci’s on Main or message Marci’s on Main Facebook page and pay with Venmo. Award and prize ceremony at 6 p.m. at Marci’s on Main. Prizes for best team name, best team costumes, best score and worst score.

JUNE 17-18: Music at the Zoo: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 7 p.m. (gates open 5:30 p.m.). $30 in advance, $35 at gate, $50 season tickets. The lineup: June 17, Chicago Tribute Anthology; June 18, Substitute: Tales from The Who. Go to racinezoo.org.

JUNE 17-AUG. 26: Music on the Monument: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Free.

JUNE 17, JULY 22, AUG. 19: Pike River Concert Series: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. 6 p.m. $10. The lineup: June 17, The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane; July 22, Violet Wilder; Aug. 19, Cosmic Railroad. Go to hawthornhollow.org.

JUNE 18: Racine to Wind Point Lighthouse Run/Walk: Begins at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 9 a.m. Go to windpointlighthouse.run. Charity event to benefit local organizations.

JUNE 18: Seltzer Stroll: Downtown Racine. 1-6 p.m. $30. Sample seltzer from 25 Downtown locations, appetizers. Go to racinedowntown.com or call 262-634-6002.

JUNE 18-AUG. 27: Saturday Sounds on the Square: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free.

JUNE 22, AUG. 3, AUG. 31: Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. $30, $20 nondrinker. Unlimited sampling of beer, hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter, Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.

JUNE 24: RSO Summer Pops: “Dances” with Stas Venglevski, 7:30 p.m. $30-$50. Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

JUNE 24: Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band Opening night: Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 7 p.m. Free.

JUNE 25: Racine County Breakfast on the Farm: Malchine Farms Inc., 27402 Malchine Road, Waterford. 7-11 a.m. $8, free ages 3 and younger. Breakfast on the farm with live music, tractors, ice cream, petting zoo and children’s activities.

JUNE 25: Lighthouse Run: Racine Family YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., Racine. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Ten- and four-mile timed races, two- and four-mile fun run/walks, Healthy Kids Day, family activities, post race entertainment. Go to ymcaracine.org/lighthouse-run.

JUNE 25: Tri-County Riders Poker Run: Therapy Bar, 117 W. Chestnut St., Burlington. Registration, 8:30-10 a.m.; kickstands up at 10 a.m. $20 single, $30 double. Best three hands payout.

JUNE 25, SEPT. 3-4: Serb Fest: St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon-10 p.m. Free. Serbian food and music, church tours.

JUNE 30-JULY 10: “The Gentlemen’s Guide to Love & Murder”: Featuring The Haylofters at Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $18. Go to thehaylofters.com.

JULY

JULY 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band Concert: Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 7 p.m. Free.

JULY 9: North Beach 5K: Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. 9 a.m.-noon. Go to northbeach.5k.run.

JULY 9: Celebrate Waterford: Main Street, Waterford. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. Vendors, chopper cycle race, cornhole tournament, music tent, children’s area, food trucks, lumberjack show, bounce houses, tractor track, mini circus, games, petting zoo, fireworks.

JULY 9: Margarita Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 1-4 p.m. $35, $20 nondrinker. Sample margaritas from participating competitors, music by Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band, food for sale. Go to racinezoo.org.

JULY 9-17: Salmon-A-Rama: For information, go to salmon-a-rama.com.

JULY 9-SEPT. 5 — Bristol Renaissance Faire: Festival grounds at 12550 120th Ave., Bristol. $30, $28 seniors 62 and older and military, $15 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. Go to https://renfair.com.

JULY 10: Summer Magic Garden Tour: Presented by the Racine Garden Club featuring a tour of Racine area private gardens. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $8 in advance beginning June 1, $10 day of tour. Tickets at both Milaeger’s locations, Racine Stein’s Garden & Home, Julie’s Personal Touch Flower Shop and Kortendick Ace Hardware.

JULY 13, JULY 27, AUG. 10, AUG. 24: Animal Crackers Jazz Series: Concerts at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 7 p.m. (gates open 5:30 p.m.). $30 in advance, $35 at gate, $90 season tickets. The lineup: July 13, Roman Street; July 27, Marion Meadows; Aug. 10, Steely Dane; Aug. 24, Down to the Bone. Go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

JULY 15, AUG. 12: Animal Crackers Junior Concert Series: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 7 p.m.; gate at 6 p.m. $15; free ages 2 and younger (ticket required). The lineup: July 15, Chicago Honey Bear Dancers; Aug. 12, Miss Jamie’s Farm with juggler Jason Kollum. Go to racinezoo.org.

JULY 15-31: “Into the Woods”: Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; 2 p.m. July 23 & 30; 7 p.m. July 24 & 28. $20, $18 seniors 62 and older, $15 students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

JULY 16: Waterford Balloonfest: On the Waterford High, Evergreen and Fox River school properties on Main Street, Waterford. Noon-9:30 p.m. Park, $10 (cash only). Hot air balloon festival, Kids Frenzy area, drone races, bring your dog to school, classic cars, craft fair, vendors, music, food. Go to waterfordballoonfest.com.

JULY 21: Cigar Dinner: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5-10 p.m. $120 (purchase by July 18). Hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter, gourmet steak dinner, pack of premium cigars, live and silent auctions. Go to racinezoo.org.

JULY 21-AUG. 1: “Grease”: Featuring The Haylofters at Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $18. Go to thehaylofters.com.

JULY 29-31: Italian Festival: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 4 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat., after Mass-5 p.m. Sun. $4 in advance, $5 at gate, free on Sunday. Live music, Italian and other food, sit-down dinners, Vendor Craft Fair Fri.-Sat. Friday music by All the King’s Men at 4 p.m. and The Noyz Boyz and Grylz at 7 p.m.; Saturday music by Gary Ricchio at noon, The Danny Miller Band at 4 p.m. and Brass from the Past at 7 p.m.; Sunday music by The Human Juke Box.

JULY 29-30: Maxwell Street Days: Downtown Burlington. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Music, vendors, sidewalk sales, yard sales both days. Saturday has Hidden History Hunt, Trails to Ales 5K, rubber duckie race, cars and trucks, entertainment.

AUGUST

AUG. 5-6: Bacon Fest: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Music, vendors, bacon-related foods, children’s activities. $5 in advance and $10 at the gate. Go to baconfestwi.com.

AUG. 7: Starving Artist Fair: DeKoven Center, grounds, 21st Street and Wisconsin Avenue. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Art in various forms for sale (priced under $300), Kids Korner, Boutique, raffle, food available.

AUG. 11-14: Lions Fun Fest: Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street, Waterford. 5-11 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Carnival rides (wristbands available), food. Live music Thursday to be determined; Friday by Smart Mouth, 7-11 p.m.; Saturday by TW & Company, 1-5 p.m., and Lunchmoney Bullies, 7-11 p.m.; Sunday by Kenny & The Night Owls.

AUG. 12-15: All Breed Dog Show: Wisconsin Dog Days of Summer Cluster: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. Parking, $5. Annual all breed dog show, vendors with pet related items, health clinics, scent work trial, food available. Presented by the Cudahy and Greater Racine kennel clubs. For information, send email to racinelohmankim@gmail.com.

AUG. 21: Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5, free children 2 and younger. A classic event with nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts showcasing their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food available. Register cars at racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.

AUG. 26: RSO Summer Pops: “Summer Swing” with Corynn Latta, 7:30 p.m. $30-$50. Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

SEPTEMBER

SEPT. 8-18: “The 39 Steps”: Featuring The Haylofters at Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $18. Go to thehaylofters.com.

SEPT. 10: Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club Show: Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; awards at 3 p.m. Free admission. Barbecue style food, 50s and 60s DJ, bake sale, historic buildings open. Presented with the Caledonia Historical Society.

SEPT. 10: Root River 5K and Pet Fest: Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., Racine. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 5K run, charity walk and Pet Fest. Go to http://rootriver.5k.run. Proceeds benefit Billy’s Posse Inc., a lost dog search and recovery volunteer organization.

SEPT. 17: Pound the Pavement 5K: Starting outside the Red Onion Cafe/Johnson Financial Group, 555 Sam Johnson Parkway, Downtown Racine. 10 a.m. Go to https://poundthepavement.5k.run.

SEPT. 17: Party on the Pavement: Downtown Racine. Noon-7 p.m. Free. Music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games, family-friendly activities. Go to racinedowntown.com.

