Property Transfers: Sept. 8-11

Sept. 8-Sept. 11
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30415 Lawn Drive $470,000
273 Shenandoah Court $415,000
2209 Ravenswood Road $409,000
34115 Grand Blvd. $218,000
2425 Fairfield Lane $194,000
1323 River Knoll St. $175,000
372 S. Kane St. $165,000
122 S. Wisconsin St. $123,000
343335 Honey Lane $20,500
Caledonia
6216 Stefanie Way $485,000
817 Horner Drive $340,000
1111 Ellis Ave. $321,000
825 Horner Drive $310,000
410 E. Pointmere Lane $264,900
5800 Brookhaven Drive $260,000
2735 Red Maple Court $206,000
2670 4 1/2 Mile Road $203,000
3746 Cheyenne Court $143,000
1626 Wind Dale Drive $136,800
6003 Eagle Point Drive LOT 68 $77,900
Dover
3726 S. Britton Road $405,000
3710 Beaumont Ave. $285,000
22817 Deer Meadow Drive $150,000
Mount Pleasant
2110 Carlas Way $480,000
2727 Red Fawn Court $350,000
7041 Mariner Drive 103 $124,900
5719 Cambridge Lane Unit 3 $122,500
6820 Mariner Drive Unit 102 $105,000
1441 Oakes Road $88,800
4221 Wood Road $22,500
Norway
26480 Fries Lane $1,625,000
23061 7 Mile W. Road $520,000
6623 Legend Lane $350,000
26620 Lilac Lane $337,000
24801 W. Loomis Road $265,000
3730 Misty Court $120,000
6415 Townline Road $109,900
Racine
3057 Michigan Blvd. $779,000
1003 Orchard St. $344,000
4353 Pine Ridge Circle $265,000
3346 N. Main St. $224,000
5100 Kings Circle $189,000
2427 Hansen Ave. $183,000
1101 Saxony Drive $178,000
738 Kentucky St. $177,500
422 Wolff St. $174,000
1910 N. Wisconsin St. $169,000
3437 10th Ave. $155,000
3219 Charles St. $153,000
2706 Blaine Ave. $148,900
907 Kingston Ave. $147,900
601 South St. $145,000
938 Ohio St. $144,175
4802 Lindermann Ave. $140,000
1132 Cleveland Ave. $138,000
1410 Willmor St. $136,000
2216 Monroe Ave. $136,000
1628 Oregon St. $135,000
2048 Grange Ave. $132,000
710 Indiana St. $130,000
1718 Polaris Ave. $125,000
1624 Rapids Drive $120,000
720 S. Marquette St. Unit 302 $119,000
4212 Lasalle St. $117,000
1820 Grange Ave. $113,500
1434 Thurston Ave. $113,000
1333 Hayes Ave. $110,000
2327 Meachem St. $100,000
935 Virginia St. $100,000
2208 Carlisle Ave. $86,900
2014 Lasalle St. $85,000
2606 19th St. $76,000
314 Marrie Lane $72,500
608 11th St. $60,000
1107 Lasalle St. $55,000
Raymond
2001 43rd St. $260,000
4310 Hwy K $112,000
Rochester
1708 Rookery Glen $625,000
224 Oak Hill Circle $299,900
1036 Rock Ridge Road $160,000
1626 Rookery Glen $157,000
424 Woodlawn Ave. $105,000
Union Grove
1091 Shagbark Lane $270,000
1100 13th Ave. $198,000
Waterford
309 Meadowview Court $895,000
7227 Joy Marie Lane $470,000
901 Foxwalk Drive $423,630
6937 Big Bend Road $362,000
7949 Golden Bay Trail $325,000
28828 Golden Circle $299,900
107 N. 3rd St. $295,000
217 S. 7th St. Unit 8 $130,000
