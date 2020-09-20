 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Sept. 8-11
Sept. 8-Sept. 11

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30415 Lawn Drive $470,000

273 Shenandoah Court $415,000

2209 Ravenswood Road $409,000

34115 Grand Blvd. $218,000

2425 Fairfield Lane $194,000

1323 River Knoll St. $175,000

372 S. Kane St. $165,000

122 S. Wisconsin St. $123,000

343335 Honey Lane $20,500

Caledonia

6216 Stefanie Way $485,000

817 Horner Drive $340,000

1111 Ellis Ave. $321,000

825 Horner Drive $310,000

410 E. Pointmere Lane $264,900

5800 Brookhaven Drive $260,000

2735 Red Maple Court $206,000

2670 4 1/2 Mile Road $203,000

3746 Cheyenne Court $143,000

1626 Wind Dale Drive $136,800

6003 Eagle Point Drive LOT 68 $77,900

Dover

3726 S. Britton Road $405,000

3710 Beaumont Ave. $285,000

22817 Deer Meadow Drive $150,000

Mount Pleasant

2110 Carlas Way $480,000

2727 Red Fawn Court $350,000

7041 Mariner Drive 103 $124,900

5719 Cambridge Lane Unit 3 $122,500

6820 Mariner Drive Unit 102 $105,000

1441 Oakes Road $88,800

4221 Wood Road $22,500

Norway

26480 Fries Lane $1,625,000

23061 7 Mile W. Road $520,000

6623 Legend Lane $350,000

26620 Lilac Lane $337,000

24801 W. Loomis Road $265,000

3730 Misty Court $120,000

6415 Townline Road $109,900

Racine

3057 Michigan Blvd. $779,000

1003 Orchard St. $344,000

4353 Pine Ridge Circle $265,000

3346 N. Main St. $224,000

5100 Kings Circle $189,000

2427 Hansen Ave. $183,000

1101 Saxony Drive $178,000

738 Kentucky St. $177,500

422 Wolff St. $174,000

1910 N. Wisconsin St. $169,000

3437 10th Ave. $155,000

3219 Charles St. $153,000

2706 Blaine Ave. $148,900

907 Kingston Ave. $147,900

601 South St. $145,000

938 Ohio St. $144,175

4802 Lindermann Ave. $140,000

1132 Cleveland Ave. $138,000

1410 Willmor St. $136,000

2216 Monroe Ave. $136,000

1628 Oregon St. $135,000

2048 Grange Ave. $132,000

710 Indiana St. $130,000

1718 Polaris Ave. $125,000

1624 Rapids Drive $120,000

720 S. Marquette St. Unit 302 $119,000

4212 Lasalle St. $117,000

1820 Grange Ave. $113,500

1434 Thurston Ave. $113,000

1333 Hayes Ave. $110,000

2327 Meachem St. $100,000

935 Virginia St. $100,000

2208 Carlisle Ave. $86,900

2014 Lasalle St. $85,000

2606 19th St. $76,000

314 Marrie Lane $72,500

608 11th St. $60,000

1107 Lasalle St. $55,000

Raymond

2001 43rd St. $260,000

4310 Hwy K $112,000

Rochester

1708 Rookery Glen $625,000

224 Oak Hill Circle $299,900

1036 Rock Ridge Road $160,000

1626 Rookery Glen $157,000

424 Woodlawn Ave. $105,000

Union Grove

1091 Shagbark Lane $270,000

1100 13th Ave. $198,000

Waterford

309 Meadowview Court $895,000

7227 Joy Marie Lane $470,000

901 Foxwalk Drive $423,630

6937 Big Bend Road $362,000

7949 Golden Bay Trail $325,000

28828 Golden Circle $299,900

107 N. 3rd St. $295,000

217 S. 7th St. Unit 8 $130,000

