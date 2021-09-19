Property Transfers: Sept. 7-10

Sept. 7-10
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
264 Shenandoah Court$499,900
265 Shenandoah Court$499,900
516 N. Pine St.$420,000
30737 Wild Goose Lane$397,000
172 Monica Drive$350,000
801 Echo Drive$325,000
1173 Spring Brook Drive$305,000
1173 Spring Brook Drive$305,000
1200 Raptor Court Unit 19$300,000
32885 Juniper St.$168,500
Caledonia
3540 Leo Lane$480,000
1209 Riva Ridge$350,000
4830 Richmond Drive$335,000
3235 Linden Lane$271,500
1812 4 1/2 Mile Road$265,000
2848 Sunrise Road$240,000
7400 Forty Acre Road$612,000
442 Hialeah Drive$250,000
Dover
24820 County Line Road$975,000
2716 Lincoln Ave.$175,000
Mount Pleasant
8831 Red Hawk Circle$395,000
6532 Cedarhedge Drive$345,000
5900 Pilgrim Way$331,000
3555 Wood Road$325,000
4532 Ridgecrest Drive$285,000
3740 Linda Lane$284,000
1550 Raintree Lane Unit 113$250,000
4820 County Line Road$240,000
5748 Cambridge Lane Unit 5U$157,000
134 S. Summerset Drive$147,500
3128 Wood Road Unit 8$145,500
5819 Cambridge Circle$137,000
7202 Braun Road$30,000
Norway
26217 Nordic Ridge Drive$407,000
8701 Thompson Drive$307,000
Racine
1021 Sixth St.$625,000
1564 Maria St.$321,000
3509 Monarch Drive$270,000
5108 Lilac Lane$237,900
806 Echo Lane$236,000
3610 Spring St.$200,000
732 Perry Ave.$190,000
2405 St. Clair St.$185,000
3713 Charles St.$173,500
2015 Mount Pleasant St.$164,000
2051 Indiana St.$140,000
1021 Arthur Ave.$124,000
87 Riverside Drive$115,000
1624 Wisconsin Ave.$110,000
2036 Carlisle Ave.$109,000
2041 Lasalle St.$104,000
1605 Boyd Ave.$100,000
1413 Summit Ave.$100,000
1656 Douglas Ave.$100,000
2031 Slauson Ave.$95,000
3327 10th Ave.$90,000
1708 Prospect St.$75,000
1133 Howard St.$70,000
1331 Franklin St.$63,000
3317 20th St.$62,300
1617 Taylor Ave.$57,000
1852 Woodland Ave.$50,000
Raymond
3733 N. Cape Court$815,000
3733 N. Cape Court$815,000
1930 Woodland Drive$335,000
5022 W. 7 Mile Road$210,000
Rochester
33135 Academy Road$500,000
106 N. Musquequak St.$332,000
295 Settlement Drive$290,000
208 S. Front St.$59,500
Union Grove
1345 Jean St.$275,000
Waterford
6628 Channel Road$750,000