 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: Sept. 7-10
0 Comments
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Sept. 7-10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 7-10

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

264 Shenandoah Court$499,900

265 Shenandoah Court$499,900

516 N. Pine St.$420,000

30737 Wild Goose Lane$397,000

172 Monica Drive$350,000

801 Echo Drive$325,000

1173 Spring Brook Drive$305,000

1173 Spring Brook Drive$305,000

1200 Raptor Court Unit 19$300,000

32885 Juniper St.$168,500

Caledonia

3540 Leo Lane$480,000

1209 Riva Ridge$350,000

4830 Richmond Drive$335,000

3235 Linden Lane$271,500

1812 4 1/2 Mile Road$265,000

2848 Sunrise Road$240,000

7400 Forty Acre Road$612,000

442 Hialeah Drive$250,000

Dover

24820 County Line Road$975,000

2716 Lincoln Ave.$175,000

Mount Pleasant

8831 Red Hawk Circle$395,000

6532 Cedarhedge Drive$345,000

5900 Pilgrim Way$331,000

3555 Wood Road$325,000

4532 Ridgecrest Drive$285,000

3740 Linda Lane$284,000

1550 Raintree Lane Unit 113$250,000

4820 County Line Road$240,000

5748 Cambridge Lane Unit 5U$157,000

134 S. Summerset Drive$147,500

3128 Wood Road Unit 8$145,500

5819 Cambridge Circle$137,000

7202 Braun Road$30,000

Norway

26217 Nordic Ridge Drive$407,000

8701 Thompson Drive$307,000

Racine

1021 Sixth St.$625,000

1564 Maria St.$321,000

3509 Monarch Drive$270,000

5108 Lilac Lane$237,900

806 Echo Lane$236,000

3610 Spring St.$200,000

732 Perry Ave.$190,000

2405 St. Clair St.$185,000

3713 Charles St.$173,500

2015 Mount Pleasant St.$164,000

2051 Indiana St.$140,000

1021 Arthur Ave.$124,000

87 Riverside Drive$115,000

1624 Wisconsin Ave.$110,000

2036 Carlisle Ave.$109,000

2041 Lasalle St.$104,000

1605 Boyd Ave.$100,000

1413 Summit Ave.$100,000

1656 Douglas Ave.$100,000

2031 Slauson Ave.$95,000

3327 10th Ave.$90,000

1708 Prospect St.$75,000

1133 Howard St.$70,000

1331 Franklin St.$63,000

3317 20th St.$62,300

1617 Taylor Ave.$57,000

1852 Woodland Ave.$50,000

Raymond

3733 N. Cape Court$815,000

3733 N. Cape Court$815,000

1930 Woodland Drive$335,000

5022 W. 7 Mile Road$210,000

Rochester

33135 Academy Road$500,000

106 N. Musquequak St.$332,000

295 Settlement Drive$290,000

208 S. Front St.$59,500

Union Grove

1345 Jean St.$275,000

Waterford

6628 Channel Road$750,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News