Property Transfers: Sept. 28-Oct. 2

Sept. 28-Oct. 2
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
33104 S. Honey Lake Road $568,100
1517 Sara Court $450,000
3720 Voss Court $421,195
1432 River Knoll St. $285,000
32722 Maple Grove Drive $265,000
309 Dardis Drive $262,500
448 Tower Lawn $259,900
535 Park Ave. $251,500
300 S. Perkins Blvd. $241,000
104 Randolph St. $224,900
8030 Gateway Drive $190,000
5815 Leos Court $175,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 12 $174,000
826 Teutonia Drive $163,500
936 Crestwood Drive $155,000
101 Edward St. $75,000
125 E. State St. $75,000
132 Midwood Drive $69,000
3730 Voss Court $68,000
Caledonia
5531 STH 38 $545,000
6106 Leeward Lane $499,900
4803 Tabor Road $365,000
3941 Wild Ginger Way $347,000
1103 Ellis Ave. $345,000
5811 Richwood Lane $342,900
7502 Botting Road $325,000
9015 Dunkelow Road $320,000
1226 Dundee Drive $304,500
1933 Newberry Lane $271,500
5622 Dorset Ave. $265,000
700 Waters Edge $255,000
4233 Tabor Road $225,000
2550 Iris Court $202,000
5912 Northwestern Ave. $200,000
5320 Linden Circle $200,000
3021 N. Emmertsen Road $175,000
1527 Kremer Ave. $173,000
10535 Caddy Lane $143,500
10024 Saratoga Drive $136,850
4705 Nicholson Road $121,900
5923 Indigo Drive $92,900
Dover
24201 Fairway Drive $760,000
24300 Peninsula Drive $375,000
2132 Lakeshore Drive $180,000
Mount Pleasant
2820 S. Green Bay Road $19,870,000
7921 Gittings Road $602,000
1426 90th St. $550,000
6624 Kingsview Drive $450,000
2143 Penbrook Drive $400,000
9213 Auburn Court $365,450
5648 Mt. Vernon Way $345,000
4539 Meachem Road $325,000
231 Mourning Dove Lane $310,000
2720 Wexford Road $295,000
11225 Louis Sorenson Road $292,000
9336 Hollyhock Lane $279,735
987 Hastings Court Unit 201 $205,000
1025 Bedford Court Unit 102 $196,000
5855 Kinzie Ave. Unit 34 $190,000
5542 Cambridge Lane Unit 3 $156,000
1057 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $155,000
3128 Wood Road Unit 4 $140,500
6601 Mariner Drive Unit 1 $120,000
5713 16th St. $120,000
1230 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 205 $109,500
Norway
7130 Friisgard Way $155,000
Racine
1438 Main St. $1,750,000
825 Wisconsin Ave. $330,000
3107 Walden Way $293,000
3715 N. Wisconsin St. $275,000
1017 Virginia St. $238,000
48 Virginia St. $232,500
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 210 $225,000
1508 Wisconsin Ave. $215,000
618 Virginia St. $185,500
4915 Emstan Hills Drive $182,000
818 Wolff St. $180,000
1114 Shorecrest Drive $172,900
1325 W. Lawn Ave. $160,000
3040 Geneva St. $159,900
617 Sydney Drive $156,500
1709 Chatham St. $156,000
1017 Wolff St. $155,000
1423 Monroe Ave. $155,000
2717 Ashland Ave. $150,000
4920 Kinzie Ave. $147,000
1504 Park Ave. $146,500
2909 Gillen St. $145,000
2005 Hickory Grove Ave. $145,000
3710 Kinzie Ave. $140,000
2909 Geneva St. $139,000
1128 Lathrop Ave. $138,500
325 Wickham Blvd. $131,500
2110 Blake Ave. $130,000
2444 21st St. $129,000
1022 Kingston Ave. $128,500
508 Blaine Ave. $125,000
4211 16th St. $121,000
557 Harvey Drive $120,000
1631 Summit Ave. $120,000
1664 Perry Ave. $120,000
1729 Howe St. $117,500
2029 N. Wisconsin St. $115,000
433 Luedtke Ave. $112,000
1425 South St. $110,000
728 Grand Ave. $109,400
5420 16th St. $98,500
1616 Kearney Ave. $98,000
1644 Perry Ave. $94,000
2114 Romayne Ave. $80,000
924 Cleveland Ave. $76,500
1532 Thurston Ave. $75,000
1444 Blake Ave. $74,900
1628 N. Wisconsin St. $74,000
1132 Lewis St. $64,250
1006 Albert St. $60,000
929 N. Memorial Drive $45,000
1216 Douglas Ave. $31,650
1218 W. Lawn Ave. $30,000
1320 Summit Ave. $20,000
Raymond
2821 76th St. $325,000
Rochester
2706 River N Road $116,900
Sturtevant
8324 Ivanhoe Place $302,000
Union Grove
129 13th Ave. $155,000
1326 Vine St. $101,000
1416 New St. $87,700
Waterford
5011 Mesa Court $482,737
514 Foxmead Crossing $390,000
894 Inverness $340,000
28808 Cardinal Court $325,000
418 N. 6th St. $232,000
500 N. 6th St. $230,500
7457 Poplar Circle $129,900
Wind Point
10 Ironwood Court $384,000
104 Woodfield Court $234,400
148 Lakefield Court $229,000
34 Stonewood Court $165,000
