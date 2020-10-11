 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: Sept. 28-Oct. 2
0 comments

Property Transfers: Sept. 28-Oct. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 28-Oct. 2

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

33104 S. Honey Lake Road $568,100

1517 Sara Court $450,000

3720 Voss Court $421,195

1432 River Knoll St. $285,000

32722 Maple Grove Drive $265,000

309 Dardis Drive $262,500

448 Tower Lawn $259,900

535 Park Ave. $251,500

300 S. Perkins Blvd. $241,000

104 Randolph St. $224,900

8030 Gateway Drive $190,000

5815 Leos Court $175,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 12 $174,000

826 Teutonia Drive $163,500

936 Crestwood Drive $155,000

101 Edward St. $75,000

125 E. State St. $75,000

132 Midwood Drive $69,000

3730 Voss Court $68,000

Caledonia

5531 STH 38 $545,000

6106 Leeward Lane $499,900

4803 Tabor Road $365,000

3941 Wild Ginger Way $347,000

1103 Ellis Ave. $345,000

5811 Richwood Lane $342,900

7502 Botting Road $325,000

9015 Dunkelow Road $320,000

1226 Dundee Drive $304,500

1933 Newberry Lane $271,500

5622 Dorset Ave. $265,000

700 Waters Edge $255,000

4233 Tabor Road $225,000

2550 Iris Court $202,000

5912 Northwestern Ave. $200,000

5320 Linden Circle $200,000

3021 N. Emmertsen Road $175,000

1527 Kremer Ave. $173,000

10535 Caddy Lane $143,500

10024 Saratoga Drive $136,850

4705 Nicholson Road $121,900

5923 Indigo Drive $92,900

Dover

24201 Fairway Drive $760,000

24300 Peninsula Drive $375,000

2132 Lakeshore Drive $180,000

Mount Pleasant

2820 S. Green Bay Road $19,870,000

7921 Gittings Road $602,000

1426 90th St. $550,000

6624 Kingsview Drive $450,000

2143 Penbrook Drive $400,000

9213 Auburn Court $365,450

5648 Mt. Vernon Way $345,000

4539 Meachem Road $325,000

231 Mourning Dove Lane $310,000

2720 Wexford Road $295,000

11225 Louis Sorenson Road $292,000

9336 Hollyhock Lane $279,735

987 Hastings Court Unit 201 $205,000

1025 Bedford Court Unit 102 $196,000

5855 Kinzie Ave. Unit 34 $190,000

5542 Cambridge Lane Unit 3 $156,000

1057 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $155,000

3128 Wood Road Unit 4 $140,500

6601 Mariner Drive Unit 1 $120,000

5713 16th St. $120,000

1230 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 205 $109,500

Norway

7130 Friisgard Way $155,000

Racine

1438 Main St. $1,750,000

825 Wisconsin Ave. $330,000

3107 Walden Way $293,000

3715 N. Wisconsin St. $275,000

1017 Virginia St. $238,000

48 Virginia St. $232,500

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 210 $225,000

1508 Wisconsin Ave. $215,000

618 Virginia St. $185,500

4915 Emstan Hills Drive $182,000

818 Wolff St. $180,000

1114 Shorecrest Drive $172,900

1325 W. Lawn Ave. $160,000

3040 Geneva St. $159,900

617 Sydney Drive $156,500

1709 Chatham St. $156,000

1017 Wolff St. $155,000

1423 Monroe Ave. $155,000

2717 Ashland Ave. $150,000

4920 Kinzie Ave. $147,000

1504 Park Ave. $146,500

2909 Gillen St. $145,000

2005 Hickory Grove Ave. $145,000

3710 Kinzie Ave. $140,000

2909 Geneva St. $139,000

1128 Lathrop Ave. $138,500

325 Wickham Blvd. $131,500

2110 Blake Ave. $130,000

2444 21st St. $129,000

1022 Kingston Ave. $128,500

508 Blaine Ave. $125,000

4211 16th St. $121,000

557 Harvey Drive $120,000

1631 Summit Ave. $120,000

1664 Perry Ave. $120,000

1729 Howe St. $117,500

2029 N. Wisconsin St. $115,000

433 Luedtke Ave. $112,000

1425 South St. $110,000

728 Grand Ave. $109,400

5420 16th St. $98,500

1616 Kearney Ave. $98,000

1644 Perry Ave. $94,000

2114 Romayne Ave. $80,000

924 Cleveland Ave. $76,500

1532 Thurston Ave. $75,000

1444 Blake Ave. $74,900

1628 N. Wisconsin St. $74,000

1132 Lewis St. $64,250

1006 Albert St. $60,000

929 N. Memorial Drive $45,000

1216 Douglas Ave. $31,650

1218 W. Lawn Ave. $30,000

1320 Summit Ave. $20,000

Raymond

2821 76th St. $325,000

Rochester

2706 River N Road $116,900

Sturtevant

8324 Ivanhoe Place $302,000

Union Grove

129 13th Ave. $155,000

1326 Vine St. $101,000

1416 New St. $87,700

Waterford

5011 Mesa Court $482,737

514 Foxmead Crossing $390,000

894 Inverness $340,000

28808 Cardinal Court $325,000

418 N. 6th St. $232,000

500 N. 6th St. $230,500

7457 Poplar Circle $129,900

Wind Point

10 Ironwood Court $384,000

104 Woodfield Court $234,400

148 Lakefield Court $229,000

34 Stonewood Court $165,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News