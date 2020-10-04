 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Sept. 21-25
Property Transfers: Sept. 21-25

Sept. 21-Sept. 25

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2209 Browns Lake Drive $4,400,000

924 Weller Road $310,000

317 Elmwood Ave. S $247,500

333 S. Perkins Blvd. $234,900

7860 W. Lakeshore Drive $220,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Units 13/14 $200,900

225 Kendall St. $112,000

Caledonia

5905 5 Mile Road $885,000

6915 6 Mile Road $436,500

2400 Rebecca Drive $312,000

8860 High Hill Circle $304,900

1733 Johnson Ave. $290,000

415 Heritage Court $285,000

7921 STH 38 $240,000

615 Highway 31 $240,000

4933 Carter Drive $210,000

1807 4 Mile Road $198,000

2530 Tulip Court $177,000

4642 Elizabeth St. $118,700

4621 Bannoch Drive $23,900

Dover

715 Cox Road $505,000

1710 Kings Oak Road $366,900

26145 Woodland Trail $350,000

3731 S. Beaumont Ave. $300,000

Mount Pleasant

2036 West Road $550,000

9224 Dahlia Lane $349,900

8711 Mary Drive $332,900

3050 Crosswinds Drive $320,000

9334 Hollyhock Lane $286,965

2503 Green Haze Ave. $269,900

4305 Greenbriar Lane $260,000

5710 Carriage Hills Drive $241,000

2001 Borgardt Road $230,000

9501 Northwestern Ave. $228,000

925 Hunter Drive Unit 44 $220,000

1050 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 202 $219,900

5737 Winthrop Ave. $218,900

1017 Stratford Court Unit 201 $216,500

4525 Garden Drive $209,900

3115 Spring St. $200,000

4231 Canterbury Lane $193,000

983 Hastings Court Unit 102 $160,000

607 S. Emmertsen Road $146,000

1307 Rosalind Ave. $125,000

8715 Northwestern Ave. $20,000

North Bay

400 Cross Creek Road $4,100

Norway

7133 W. View Drive $800,000

26011 Barberry Lane $253,400

3731 Misty Court $120,000

Racine

1843 Wisconsin Ave. $373,000

4618 Westway Ave. $239,900

1328 Illinois St. $195,000

3341 Indiana St. $190,000

2204 Hayes Ave. $165,000

2700 Geneva St. $159,900

1235 Monroe Ave. $155,000

2117 Hamilton Ave. $149,900

1516 Boyd Ave. $142,000

3428 Third Ave. $139,000

3351 3rd Ave. $134,000

724 W. Lawn Ave. $119,900

1107 English St. $115,000

3225 N. Main St. $95,000

2029 W. Lawn Ave. $87,000

1625 Grange Ave. $85,000

1628 Grange Ave. $69,355

2704 Charles St. $66,000

2029 W. Lawn Ave. $40,000

Raymond

2205 Waukesha Road $570,000

2453 Waukesha Road $440,000

8812 3 Mile W. Road $159,400

122nd St. $64,000

Rochester

1130 Sherwood Lane $265,000

28505 Washington Ave. $350,000

35312 Washington Ave. $240,000

30 N. Browns Lake Drive $222,500

Sturtevant

8424 Foxhaven Chase $295,000

3660 91st Place $275,000

1507 92nd St. Unit 20 $99,000

Union Grove

1979 Nottingham Drive $430,945

1300 Center St. $250,000

1625 State St. $225,000

Waterford

6922 Sandy Lane $370,000

817 Meadows Drive $301,000

30927 Shady Lane $280,000

405 Park Place Unit A $254,900

918 Poplar Grove Court $48,900

Yorkville

15828 Durand Ave. $415,000

