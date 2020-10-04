Property Transfers: Sept. 21-25

Sept. 21-Sept. 25
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2209 Browns Lake Drive $4,400,000
924 Weller Road $310,000
317 Elmwood Ave. S $247,500
333 S. Perkins Blvd. $234,900
7860 W. Lakeshore Drive $220,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Units 13/14 $200,900
225 Kendall St. $112,000
Caledonia
5905 5 Mile Road $885,000
6915 6 Mile Road $436,500
2400 Rebecca Drive $312,000
8860 High Hill Circle $304,900
1733 Johnson Ave. $290,000
415 Heritage Court $285,000
7921 STH 38 $240,000
615 Highway 31 $240,000
4933 Carter Drive $210,000
1807 4 Mile Road $198,000
2530 Tulip Court $177,000
4642 Elizabeth St. $118,700
4621 Bannoch Drive $23,900
Dover
715 Cox Road $505,000
1710 Kings Oak Road $366,900
26145 Woodland Trail $350,000
3731 S. Beaumont Ave. $300,000
Mount Pleasant
2036 West Road $550,000
9224 Dahlia Lane $349,900
8711 Mary Drive $332,900
3050 Crosswinds Drive $320,000
9334 Hollyhock Lane $286,965
2503 Green Haze Ave. $269,900
4305 Greenbriar Lane $260,000
5710 Carriage Hills Drive $241,000
2001 Borgardt Road $230,000
9501 Northwestern Ave. $228,000
925 Hunter Drive Unit 44 $220,000
1050 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 202 $219,900
5737 Winthrop Ave. $218,900
1017 Stratford Court Unit 201 $216,500
4525 Garden Drive $209,900
3115 Spring St. $200,000
4231 Canterbury Lane $193,000
983 Hastings Court Unit 102 $160,000
607 S. Emmertsen Road $146,000
1307 Rosalind Ave. $125,000
8715 Northwestern Ave. $20,000
North Bay
400 Cross Creek Road $4,100
Norway
7133 W. View Drive $800,000
26011 Barberry Lane $253,400
3731 Misty Court $120,000
Racine
1843 Wisconsin Ave. $373,000
4618 Westway Ave. $239,900
1328 Illinois St. $195,000
3341 Indiana St. $190,000
2204 Hayes Ave. $165,000
2700 Geneva St. $159,900
1235 Monroe Ave. $155,000
2117 Hamilton Ave. $149,900
1516 Boyd Ave. $142,000
3428 Third Ave. $139,000
3351 3rd Ave. $134,000
724 W. Lawn Ave. $119,900
1107 English St. $115,000
3225 N. Main St. $95,000
2029 W. Lawn Ave. $87,000
1625 Grange Ave. $85,000
1628 Grange Ave. $69,355
2704 Charles St. $66,000
2029 W. Lawn Ave. $40,000
Raymond
2205 Waukesha Road $570,000
2453 Waukesha Road $440,000
8812 3 Mile W. Road $159,400
122nd St. $64,000
Rochester
1130 Sherwood Lane $265,000
Rochester
28505 Washington Ave. $350,000
35312 Washington Ave. $240,000
30 N. Browns Lake Drive $222,500
Sturtevant
8424 Foxhaven Chase $295,000
3660 91st Place $275,000
1507 92nd St. Unit 20 $99,000
Union Grove
1979 Nottingham Drive $430,945
1300 Center St. $250,000
1625 State St. $225,000
Waterford
6922 Sandy Lane $370,000
817 Meadows Drive $301,000
30927 Shady Lane $280,000
405 Park Place Unit A $254,900
918 Poplar Grove Court $48,900
Yorkville
15828 Durand Ave. $415,000
