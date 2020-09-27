Property Transfers: Sept. 14-18

Sept. 14-Sept. 18
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
457 Milwaukee Ave. $436,975
125 Hillcrest Drive $275,000
809 Ridgemont Drive $257,000
953 Dorothy Court $168,000
301 W. State St. $147,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit F13 $100,000
30225 Sumac Drive $61,250
Caledonia
6514 River Meadows Turn $400,000
3951 Sienna Court $365,605
3215 Heartland Lane $300,000
2606 Catherine Drive $275,500
3148 Fenceline Road $255,000
5504 Three Mile Road $250,000
6818 Brian Drive $214,900
3428 Killips Lane $170,000
7317 Pheasant Trail $114,400
3043 Rodney Lane $100,000
Mount Pleasant
6432 Wembly Lane $365,000
8235 Doe Glen Court $353,000
1200 90th St. $350,000
1624 N. Sunnyslope Road $339,000
1336 Fancher Road $318,000
7500 County Line Road $290,000
5837 Spring St. $282,400
4245 Greenbriar Lane $280,000
6252 Kingsview Drive $255,000
4342 Lathrop Ave. $242,900
5705 Spring St. $195,500
5024 Spring St. $171,000
955 Hastings Court Unit 102 $168,000
3128 Wood Road Unit 13 $144,900
4033 Sheridan Road $130,000
6804 Durand Ave. $105,000
Norway
25420 Wind Lake S. Road $740,000
25800 Auburn Court $365,000
Racine
3703 Ravine Drive $254,900
236 Wilnette Springs Drive $245,000
2832 Virginia St. $220,000
2020 N. Main St. $211,000
625 William St. $192,000
1023 Crab Tree Lane $190,000
825 Illinois St. $176,900
816 Isabelle Ave. $170,000
1125 Yout St. $170,000
111 11th St. Unit 4-CS $158,500
1950 Deane Blvd. $155,000
1024 Willmor St. $155,000
719 Grove Ave. $150,000
2618 James Blvd. $142,000
2806 Donna Ave. $140,500
35 Harborview Drive Unit 203 $140,000
1713 Polaris Ave. $139,000
2406 Carmel Ave. $135,000
2404 Dwight St. $125,000
2620 Mitchell St. $115,900
1922 Geneva St. $106,000
1911 Gillen St. $105,000
1701 Edgewood Ave. $103,950
2830 Wellington Drive $103,000
2436 Summit Ave. $95,001
2115 Orchard St. $95,000
2311 Hayes Ave. $90,000
2115 Orchard St. $87,500
2032 Charles St. $84,500
913 Wilson St. $80,000
1611 Deane Blvd. $72,000
1535 Russet St. $58,500
714 Kewaunee St. $55,000
1304 Oregon St. $50,000
1637 S. Memorial Drive $26,096
Raymond
2205 Waukesha Road $570,000
2453 Waukesha Road $440,000
8812 3 Mile W. Road $159,400
122nd St. $64,000
Rochester
33815 Washington Ave. $595,000
Sturtevant
8455 Westbrook Drive $319,900
Union Grove
165 Saint James Circle $415,900
195 White Oak Court $366,000
1401 Groves Lane $250,000
Waterford
7902 Lakeview Road $444,900
7943 Golden Bay Trail $368,000
7920 Golden Bay Trail $355,000
7314 Pine Lane $350,000
7971 Big Bend Road $275,000
6714 Burma Road $220,500
Wind Point
5069 Hunt Club Road $289,500
5430 W. Branch Trail $263,000
