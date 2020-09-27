 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: Sept. 14-18
0 comments

Property Transfers: Sept. 14-18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 14-Sept. 18

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

457 Milwaukee Ave. $436,975

125 Hillcrest Drive $275,000

809 Ridgemont Drive $257,000

953 Dorothy Court $168,000

301 W. State St. $147,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit F13 $100,000

30225 Sumac Drive $61,250

Caledonia

6514 River Meadows Turn $400,000

3951 Sienna Court $365,605

3215 Heartland Lane $300,000

2606 Catherine Drive $275,500

3148 Fenceline Road $255,000

5504 Three Mile Road $250,000

6818 Brian Drive $214,900

3428 Killips Lane $170,000

7317 Pheasant Trail $114,400

3043 Rodney Lane $100,000

Mount Pleasant

6432 Wembly Lane $365,000

8235 Doe Glen Court $353,000

1200 90th St. $350,000

1624 N. Sunnyslope Road $339,000

1336 Fancher Road $318,000

7500 County Line Road $290,000

5837 Spring St. $282,400

4245 Greenbriar Lane $280,000

6252 Kingsview Drive $255,000

4342 Lathrop Ave. $242,900

5705 Spring St. $195,500

5024 Spring St. $171,000

955 Hastings Court Unit 102 $168,000

3128 Wood Road Unit 13 $144,900

4033 Sheridan Road $130,000

6804 Durand Ave. $105,000

Norway

25420 Wind Lake S. Road $740,000

25800 Auburn Court $365,000

Racine

3703 Ravine Drive $254,900

236 Wilnette Springs Drive $245,000

2832 Virginia St. $220,000

2020 N. Main St. $211,000

625 William St. $192,000

1023 Crab Tree Lane $190,000

825 Illinois St. $176,900

816 Isabelle Ave. $170,000

1125 Yout St. $170,000

111 11th St. Unit 4-CS $158,500

1950 Deane Blvd. $155,000

1024 Willmor St. $155,000

719 Grove Ave. $150,000

2618 James Blvd. $142,000

2806 Donna Ave. $140,500

35 Harborview Drive Unit 203 $140,000

1713 Polaris Ave. $139,000

2406 Carmel Ave. $135,000

2404 Dwight St. $125,000

2620 Mitchell St. $115,900

1922 Geneva St. $106,000

1911 Gillen St. $105,000

1701 Edgewood Ave. $103,950

2830 Wellington Drive $103,000

2436 Summit Ave. $95,001

2115 Orchard St. $95,000

2311 Hayes Ave. $90,000

2115 Orchard St. $87,500

2032 Charles St. $84,500

913 Wilson St. $80,000

1611 Deane Blvd. $72,000

1535 Russet St. $58,500

714 Kewaunee St. $55,000

1304 Oregon St. $50,000

1637 S. Memorial Drive $26,096

Raymond

2205 Waukesha Road $570,000

2453 Waukesha Road $440,000

8812 3 Mile W. Road $159,400

122nd St. $64,000

Rochester

33815 Washington Ave. $595,000

Sturtevant

8455 Westbrook Drive $319,900

Union Grove

165 Saint James Circle $415,900

195 White Oak Court $366,000

1401 Groves Lane $250,000

Waterford

7902 Lakeview Road $444,900

7943 Golden Bay Trail $368,000

7920 Golden Bay Trail $355,000

7314 Pine Lane $350,000

7971 Big Bend Road $275,000

6714 Burma Road $220,500

Wind Point

5069 Hunt Club Road $289,500

5430 W. Branch Trail $263,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News