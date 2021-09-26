Property Transfers: Sept. 13-17, 2021

Sept. 13-17
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
649 Foxtree Circle$750,000
648 Foxtree Circle$600,000
116 N. Dodge St.$390,000
7320 Fish Hatchery Road$350,000
165 Bay Ridge Lane$307,000
326010 Yahnke Road$285,000
1225 Eastbrook Drive$280,000
141 Edward St.$275,000
432 Mary St.$243,000
373 W. Chestnut St.$225,000
33014 Bohner Drive$211,000
541 Madison Court$185,000
30040 Front St.$183,000
33305 Fairview Court$120,000
172 W. State St.$110,000
Caledonia
7326 Forty Acre Road$455,000
2415 Catherine Drive$435,000
700 Waters Edge$375,000
3936 Sienna Court$359,900
4545 Harvest Lane$315,000
9927 Brookside Drive$305,500
6767 State Trunk Hwy 38$250,000
1509 Wedgewood Drive$229,900
6006 Bel Mar Ave.$225,000
4232 Goleys Lane$190,000
11931 6 1/2 Mile Road$177,200
10424 Root River Drive$165,000
3311 3 Mile Road$120,000
Dover
4230 S. Beaumont Ave.$125,000
Mount Pleasant
1111 Commerce Drive$1,050,000
8738 Shady Oak Trail$400,000
5145 Campfire Lane$397,000
5539 Independence Road$340,000
4652 Spring St.$290,000
903 Fox Run Lane Unit 26$245,000
6322 Kinzie Ave.$237,000
1527 Summerset Drive Unit 91$236,175
1243 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203$210,000
503 S. Green Bay Road$200,000
3134 Wood Road Unit 16$175,000
837 Boulder Trail Unit 1004$170,000
3017 Meyer Court Unit 1$167,900
1420 Pheasant Run Drive$165,500
835 Lannon Terrace Unit 1206$158,950
3305 Spring St.$155,000
3016 Meyer Court Unit 7$145,400
3134 Wood Road Unit 3$145,000
6253 Taylor Ave.$117,000
10000 Washington Ave.$110,000
2247 Racine St.$57,000
Norway
7949 Gregerson Court$600,000
Racine
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 209$320,000
35 Harborview Drive Unit 106$240,000
1340 West Blvd.$215,000
2308 Floyd Drive$200,000
1143 Monroe Ave.$190,000
818 Lombard Ave.$175,000
2815 Dwight St.$170,000
434 West Blvd.$169,900
1007 Jones Ave.$167,000
3819 15th St.$163,000
87 Riverside Drive$162,500
2814 Geneva St.$155,000
629 Wolff St.$155,000
2614 Jean Ave.$155,000
28112 Olive St.$154,900
4306 21st St.$153,250
3229 Osborne Blvd.$150,000
429 Harvey Drive$149,900
5148 Admiralty Ave.$148,000
2411 Monroe Ave.$144,000
720 S. Marquette St. Unit 417$140,000
1529 Virginia St.$138,140
2706 Maryland Ave.$138,000
1244 Grove Ave.$130,000
2611 Eisenhower Drive$130,000
1509 West Blvd.$127,500
1308 Chatham St.$126,500
906 Kentucky St.$120,000
1711 Mead St.$111,000
3201 Geneva St.$110,000
1105 College Ave.$107,000
4522 15th St.$105,000
1825 Superior St.$104,900
3201 Geneva St.$99,000
2834 Arlington Ave.$98,000
2929 Washington Ave.$90,000
1705 Flett Ave.$89,000
1613 Arthur Ave.$87,000
404 Cliff Ave.$73,000
3806 Wright Ave.$66,000
2900 21st St.$63,000
1006 Albert St.$55,000
1637 Charles St.$46,000
1600 Illinois St.$14,000
1009 Hamilton St.$5,900
Rochester
135 N. River Road$1,225,000
504 Stephanie St.$450,000
30821 Camelback Mountain Road$415,000
2319 Fox Knoll Drive$312,900
10 Nevada Ave.$127,000
Sturtevant
2823 92nd St.$274,000
Union Grove
1400 Lincolnwood Road$485,000
2040 Norfolk Court$439,900
2016 Norfolk Court$435,900
163 11th Ave.$428,000
1141 15th Ave.$300,000
Waterford
4918 Elm Island Circle$841,000
5737 Scenery Road$630,000
4948 Bayfield Drive$485,000
28842 Stone Ridge Court$425,000
7135 Joy Marie Lane$400,000
301 Trailview Crossing Unit 18$335,000