Property Transfers: Sept. 13-17, 2021
Property Transfers: Sept. 13-17, 2021

Sept. 13-17

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

649 Foxtree Circle$750,000

648 Foxtree Circle$600,000

116 N. Dodge St.$390,000

7320 Fish Hatchery Road$350,000

165 Bay Ridge Lane$307,000

326010 Yahnke Road$285,000

1225 Eastbrook Drive$280,000

141 Edward St.$275,000

432 Mary St.$243,000

373 W. Chestnut St.$225,000

33014 Bohner Drive$211,000

541 Madison Court$185,000

30040 Front St.$183,000

33305 Fairview Court$120,000

172 W. State St.$110,000

Caledonia

7326 Forty Acre Road$455,000

2415 Catherine Drive$435,000

700 Waters Edge$375,000

3936 Sienna Court$359,900

4545 Harvest Lane$315,000

9927 Brookside Drive$305,500

6767 State Trunk Hwy 38$250,000

1509 Wedgewood Drive$229,900

6006 Bel Mar Ave.$225,000

4232 Goleys Lane$190,000

11931 6 1/2 Mile Road$177,200

10424 Root River Drive$165,000

3311 3 Mile Road$120,000

Dover

4230 S. Beaumont Ave.$125,000

Mount Pleasant

1111 Commerce Drive$1,050,000

8738 Shady Oak Trail$400,000

5145 Campfire Lane$397,000

5539 Independence Road$340,000

4652 Spring St.$290,000

903 Fox Run Lane Unit 26$245,000

6322 Kinzie Ave.$237,000

1527 Summerset Drive Unit 91$236,175

1243 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203$210,000

503 S. Green Bay Road$200,000

3134 Wood Road Unit 16$175,000

837 Boulder Trail Unit 1004$170,000

3017 Meyer Court Unit 1$167,900

1420 Pheasant Run Drive$165,500

835 Lannon Terrace Unit 1206$158,950

3305 Spring St.$155,000

3016 Meyer Court Unit 7$145,400

3134 Wood Road Unit 3$145,000

6253 Taylor Ave.$117,000

10000 Washington Ave.$110,000

2247 Racine St.$57,000

Norway

7949 Gregerson Court$600,000

Racine

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 209$320,000

35 Harborview Drive Unit 106$240,000

1340 West Blvd.$215,000

2308 Floyd Drive$200,000

1143 Monroe Ave.$190,000

818 Lombard Ave.$175,000

2815 Dwight St.$170,000

434 West Blvd.$169,900

1007 Jones Ave.$167,000

3819 15th St.$163,000

87 Riverside Drive$162,500

2814 Geneva St.$155,000

629 Wolff St.$155,000

2614 Jean Ave.$155,000

28112 Olive St.$154,900

4306 21st St.$153,250

3229 Osborne Blvd.$150,000

429 Harvey Drive$149,900

5148 Admiralty Ave.$148,000

2411 Monroe Ave.$144,000

720 S. Marquette St. Unit 417$140,000

1529 Virginia St.$138,140

2706 Maryland Ave.$138,000

1244 Grove Ave.$130,000

2611 Eisenhower Drive$130,000

1509 West Blvd.$127,500

1308 Chatham St.$126,500

906 Kentucky St.$120,000

1711 Mead St.$111,000

3201 Geneva St.$110,000

1105 College Ave.$107,000

4522 15th St.$105,000

1825 Superior St.$104,900

3201 Geneva St.$99,000

2834 Arlington Ave.$98,000

2929 Washington Ave.$90,000

1705 Flett Ave.$89,000

1613 Arthur Ave.$87,000

404 Cliff Ave.$73,000

3806 Wright Ave.$66,000

2900 21st St.$63,000

1006 Albert St.$55,000

1637 Charles St.$46,000

1600 Illinois St.$14,000

1009 Hamilton St.$5,900

Rochester

135 N. River Road$1,225,000

504 Stephanie St.$450,000

30821 Camelback Mountain Road$415,000

2319 Fox Knoll Drive$312,900

10 Nevada Ave.$127,000

Sturtevant

2823 92nd St.$274,000

Union Grove

1400 Lincolnwood Road$485,000

2040 Norfolk Court$439,900

2016 Norfolk Court$435,900

163 11th Ave.$428,000

1141 15th Ave.$300,000

Waterford

4918 Elm Island Circle$841,000

5737 Scenery Road$630,000

4948 Bayfield Drive$485,000

28842 Stone Ridge Court$425,000

7135 Joy Marie Lane$400,000

301 Trailview Crossing Unit 18$335,000

