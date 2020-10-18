Property Transfers: Oct. 5-Oct. 9

Oct. 5-Oct. 9
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
33039 Cardinal Trail $675,000
309 S. Kendrick Ave. $241,000
416 Briody St. $235,000
30137 Meadow Drive $215,000
400 W. Chestnut St. $206,000
301 Wainwright Ave. $198,000
2288 Ravenswood Road $100,000
525 Adams St. $85,000
372 Lewis St. $63,000
Caledonia
6026 N. Pointe Drive $424,900
5410 Chestnut Drive $325,000
6607 County Line Road $320,000
6916 Prince Drive $315,000
3030 Airline Road $270,000
10518 Northwestern Ave. $260,000
2485 Catherine Drive $251,000
3136 Stephan Road $249,000
3525 Vermont St. $240,000
10905 6 1/2 Mile Road $240,000
2625 Sunrise Road $205,000
3430 Morris St. $157,500
Dover
1522 Grandview Court Unit 2 $207,000
Mount Pleasant
5256 Vicksburg Drive $540,000
4804 Newport Lane $422,500
2556 N. Green Bay Road $349,900
9117 Dahlia Lane $339,900
1414 CTH V $287,000
5533 Cambridge Lane Unit 2 $185,000
1123 Bedford Court Unit 102 $185,000
1203 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 206 $153,900
1631 Richard Ave. $136,000
5608 Cambridge Lane Unit 6 $106,000
Norway
3830 Arbor Road $770,000
7221 W. View Drive $549,900
6630 S. Loomis Road $230,000
7725 W. Wind Lake Road $225,000
Racine
5218 Admiralty Ave. $214,000
915 Indiana St. $205,000
1911 Jupiter Ave. $197,000
5134 Emstan Hills Road $190,000
1218 Lombard Ave. $181,000
819 Willmor St. $180,250
3716 Haven Ave. $175,000
2839 Indiana St. $175,000
2424 Virginia St. $175,000
2901 Winthrop Ave. $160,900
1234 Grove Ave. $155,000
2032 N. Main St. $149,000
1822 Chattam St. $134,500
1736 Lathrop Ave. $134,000
1527 W. Blvd. $122,400
805 Cleveland Ave. $117,000
2906 Geneva St. $111,900
4621 Wright Ave. $105,000
1438 Thurston Ave. $104,500
1613 N. Main St. $98,000
1714 St. Clair St. $95,000
1726 Center St. $94,900
2813 Spring St. $93,500
1827 Howe St. $92,500
2321 Spring St. $71,000
2429 20th St. $68,000
1829 Racine St. $65,000
2007 Harriet St. $64,000
2040 Racine St. $62,000
731 S. St. $61,500
922 Garfield St. $39,500
1432 La Salle St. $32,000
1610 Hamilton St. $25,000
Raymond
9825 5 Mile Road $359,000
3325 51st. St. $275,000
11306 CTH K $79,300
Rochester
232 Oak Hill Circle $298,495
413 N. Front St. $272,000
407 N. Front St. $254,000
Sturtevant
9608 Grayce Drive $240,000
Union Grove
914 Center St. $215,000
624 11th Ave. $61,000
Waterford
6301 Loland Drive $450,000
4812 Lookout Lane $379,900
28622 Sandpiper Trail $350,000
7401 Pleasant Road $349,000
4210 Sunset Drive $293,000
410 Brookstone Drive $266,000
609 Rohda Drive $225,000
7830 Fox River Road $95,000
915 Meadowgate Drive $38,400
Wind Point
105 Woodfield Court $178,000
Yorkville
16308 58th Road $320,000
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!