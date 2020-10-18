 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: Oct. 5-Oct. 9
0 comments

Property Transfers: Oct. 5-Oct. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 5-Oct. 9

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

33039 Cardinal Trail $675,000

309 S. Kendrick Ave. $241,000

416 Briody St. $235,000

30137 Meadow Drive $215,000

400 W. Chestnut St. $206,000

301 Wainwright Ave. $198,000

2288 Ravenswood Road $100,000

525 Adams St. $85,000

372 Lewis St. $63,000

Caledonia

6026 N. Pointe Drive $424,900

5410 Chestnut Drive $325,000

6607 County Line Road $320,000

6916 Prince Drive $315,000

3030 Airline Road $270,000

10518 Northwestern Ave. $260,000

2485 Catherine Drive $251,000

3136 Stephan Road $249,000

3525 Vermont St. $240,000

10905 6 1/2 Mile Road $240,000

2625 Sunrise Road $205,000

3430 Morris St. $157,500

Dover

1522 Grandview Court Unit 2 $207,000

Mount Pleasant

5256 Vicksburg Drive $540,000

4804 Newport Lane $422,500

2556 N. Green Bay Road $349,900

9117 Dahlia Lane $339,900

1414 CTH V $287,000

5533 Cambridge Lane Unit 2 $185,000

1123 Bedford Court Unit 102 $185,000

1203 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 206 $153,900

1631 Richard Ave. $136,000

5608 Cambridge Lane Unit 6 $106,000

Norway

3830 Arbor Road $770,000

7221 W. View Drive $549,900

6630 S. Loomis Road $230,000

7725 W. Wind Lake Road $225,000

Racine

5218 Admiralty Ave. $214,000

915 Indiana St. $205,000

1911 Jupiter Ave. $197,000

5134 Emstan Hills Road $190,000

1218 Lombard Ave. $181,000

819 Willmor St. $180,250

3716 Haven Ave. $175,000

2839 Indiana St. $175,000

2424 Virginia St. $175,000

2901 Winthrop Ave. $160,900

1234 Grove Ave. $155,000

2032 N. Main St. $149,000

1822 Chattam St. $134,500

1736 Lathrop Ave. $134,000

1527 W. Blvd. $122,400

805 Cleveland Ave. $117,000

2906 Geneva St. $111,900

4621 Wright Ave. $105,000

1438 Thurston Ave. $104,500

1613 N. Main St. $98,000

1714 St. Clair St. $95,000

1726 Center St. $94,900

2813 Spring St. $93,500

1827 Howe St. $92,500

2321 Spring St. $71,000

2429 20th St. $68,000

1829 Racine St. $65,000

2007 Harriet St. $64,000

2040 Racine St. $62,000

731 S. St. $61,500

922 Garfield St. $39,500

1432 La Salle St. $32,000

1610 Hamilton St. $25,000

Raymond

9825 5 Mile Road $359,000

3325 51st. St. $275,000

11306 CTH K $79,300

Rochester

232 Oak Hill Circle $298,495

413 N. Front St. $272,000

407 N. Front St. $254,000

Sturtevant

9608 Grayce Drive $240,000

Union Grove

914 Center St. $215,000

624 11th Ave. $61,000

Waterford

6301 Loland Drive $450,000

4812 Lookout Lane $379,900

28622 Sandpiper Trail $350,000

7401 Pleasant Road $349,000

4210 Sunset Drive $293,000

410 Brookstone Drive $266,000

609 Rohda Drive $225,000

7830 Fox River Road $95,000

915 Meadowgate Drive $38,400

Wind Point

105 Woodfield Court $178,000

Yorkville

16308 58th Road $320,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News