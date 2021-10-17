Property Transfers: Oct. 4-8, 2021

Oct. 4-8
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
29120 Ketterhagen Road$850,000
6435 Indianwood Circle$572,500
8332 Fishman Road$385,000
8927 Wheatland Road$375,000
32869 Bayview Drive$320,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 32$269,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Dr. #26 $197,500
216 Madison St.$169,900
2501 S. Browns Lake Dr. #D6 $169,000
7715 Big Pine Lane$167,000
8605 Fish Hatchery Road$150,000
8629 Buena Drive$145,000
164 W. Chandler Blvd.$130,000
409 Herman St.$126,000
Caledonia
4405 Kennedy Drive$585,000
1205 Five Mile Road$407,000
5101 Worsley Lane$385,000
5215 Willowview Road$380,000
3807 Perennial Parkway$370,000
5801 Marwood Court$362,900
1027 Ellis Ave.$355,900
3026 Heartland Lane$315,000
3150 Rudolph Drive$315,000
5105 Candlelight Drive$300,000
2835 Frontier Drive$300,000
5105 Worsley Lane$285,000
8826 Northwestern Ave.$268,000
4816 Tanglewood Ave.$220,000
2308 Indian Trail$215,000
6903 Brian Drive$173,650
10036 Caddy Lane$170,000
3219 Bergamot Drive$105,900
11503 7 1/2 Mile Road$65,000
2730 6 Mile Road$60,000
Dover
4217 Stormy Drive$138,150
24832 Columbus St.$109,000
Mount Pleasant
7917 Creek View Lane$575,000
1445 90th St.$510,000
738 Hunter Drive$385,000
3500 Foxwood Road$370,000
6039 Biscayne Ave.$340,000
4326 Taylor Ave.$330,000
8313 Doe Glen Court$320,000
5814 Washington Ave.$311,000
4243 Woodbury Lane$310,000
1420 Willow Road$275,000
1523 N. Green Bay Road$269,500
1618 Hwy V$268,500
1630 Stoddard Lane$260,000
7142 Parkside Lane$239,900
1029 Bedford Court$225,000
631 Stuart Road$222,000
6537 Spring St. Unit 204$190,000
1051 N. Sunnyslope Dr. #101 $185,000
703 Roosevelt Ave.$180,000
1626 N. Summerset Drive Unit 3$171,000
927 Lannon Terrace Unit 1603$155,000
6424 Green Ridge Drive$140,000
Norway
21309 W. 7 Mile Road$603,000
26411 Kendra Lane$450,000
25725 Portsmouth Road$385,000
8702 Hart Drive$334,500
6941 Settler Ave.$325,000
8649 Hart Drive$297,670
7922 S. Loomis Road$200,000
3834 Ridgeview Lane$130,000
26532 Lilac Lane Unit 1$126,500
8 Mile Road$78,000
Racine
2211 S. Green Bay Road$6,799,625
2234 Northwestern Ave.$1,350,000
1915 Washington Ave.$1,160,000
109 Michigan Court$925,000
2908 Taylor Ave.$595,000
1841 Douglas Ave.$590,000
15 Sheffield Drive$457,150
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 205$445,000
2206 N. Main St.$340,000
3501 Monarch Drive$240,000
817 Isabelle Ave.$239,900
1103 N. Osborne Blvd.$228,000
4802 Maryland Ave.$224,250
3515 Oakwood Drive$220,000
3327 Stratford Ave.$215,000
1032 Lathrop Ave.$207,000
2604 Delaware Ave.$200,000
3246 Wheelock Drive$200,000
743 S. Green Bay Road$199,900
3522 Oakwood Drive$191,100
914 Lombard Ave.$188,000
2709 Kenwood Drive$184,900
3214 Kinzie Ave.$175,000
2118 Lasalle St.$175,000
730 W. Lawn Ave.$171,000
2328 Douglas Ave.$170,000
2923 Maryland Ave.$170,000
621 William St.$169,900
929 Indiana St.$168,500
1665 W. Lawn Ave.$165,850
2017 Grange Ave.$157,000
2512 Durand Ave.$155,000
1919 Jay Eye See Ave.$151,000
909 Grove Ave.$150,000
1515 Grove Ave.$145,000
3800 Green St.$142,000
707 Illinois St.$140,000
2216 Erie St.$133,000
5316 Wright Ave.$130,000
1621 Chatham St.$128,600
2819 Charles St.$125,000
3710 16th St.$119,000
1932 Cleveland Ave.$114,400
1505 Shoreland Drive$113,500
2020 Hickory Grove Ave.$109,000
2054 Carter St.$97,500
1915 Jay Eye See Ave.$93,800
3411 20th St.$91,000
1213 South St.$88,500
2317 18th St.$87,000
1418 Hayes Ave.$80,000
1833 N. Main St.$77,500
1556 Boyd Ave.$76,500
1141 Howard St.$70,000
2046 Russet St.$67,000
920 Delamere Ave.$66,000
1115 Hartman Court$61,000
1949 Linden Ave.$54,000
2067 Douglas Ave.$21,000
333 Lake Ave.$4,500
Raymond
8707 S. 7 Mile Road$700,000
8707 W. 7 Mile Road$350,000
2888 43rd St.$320,000
702 Raynor Ave.$317,000
8649 Hart Drive$297,670
359 S. 108th St.$280,000
Rochester
29500 Riverview Parkway$288,000
407 N. State St.$275,000
Sturtevant
3665 Merlin Court$346,000
3122 Karnopp Court$340,000
9121 Chicory Creek Drive$335,000
2931 Wisconsin St.$210,000
3123 94th St.$94,000
Union Grove
461 18th Ave.$278,000
1709 State St. Unit 50$187,900
1746 State St. Unit 23$177,500
1024 New St.$150,000