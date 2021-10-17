 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Oct. 4-8, 2021
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Oct. 4-8, 2021

Oct. 4-8

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

29120 Ketterhagen Road$850,000

6435 Indianwood Circle$572,500

8332 Fishman Road$385,000

8927 Wheatland Road$375,000

32869 Bayview Drive$320,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 32$269,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Dr. #26 $197,500

216 Madison St.$169,900

2501 S. Browns Lake Dr. #D6 $169,000

7715 Big Pine Lane$167,000

8605 Fish Hatchery Road$150,000

8629 Buena Drive$145,000

164 W. Chandler Blvd.$130,000

409 Herman St.$126,000

Caledonia

4405 Kennedy Drive$585,000

1205 Five Mile Road$407,000

5101 Worsley Lane$385,000

5215 Willowview Road$380,000

3807 Perennial Parkway$370,000

5801 Marwood Court$362,900

1027 Ellis Ave.$355,900

3026 Heartland Lane$315,000

3150 Rudolph Drive$315,000

5105 Candlelight Drive$300,000

2835 Frontier Drive$300,000

5105 Worsley Lane$285,000

8826 Northwestern Ave.$268,000

4816 Tanglewood Ave.$220,000

2308 Indian Trail$215,000

6903 Brian Drive$173,650

10036 Caddy Lane$170,000

3219 Bergamot Drive$105,900

11503 7 1/2 Mile Road$65,000

2730 6 Mile Road$60,000

Dover

4217 Stormy Drive$138,150

24832 Columbus St.$109,000

Mount Pleasant

7917 Creek View Lane$575,000

1445 90th St.$510,000

738 Hunter Drive$385,000

3500 Foxwood Road$370,000

6039 Biscayne Ave.$340,000

4326 Taylor Ave.$330,000

8313 Doe Glen Court$320,000

5814 Washington Ave.$311,000

4243 Woodbury Lane$310,000

1420 Willow Road$275,000

1523 N. Green Bay Road$269,500

1618 Hwy V$268,500

1630 Stoddard Lane$260,000

7142 Parkside Lane$239,900

1029 Bedford Court$225,000

631 Stuart Road$222,000

6537 Spring St. Unit 204$190,000

1051 N. Sunnyslope Dr. #101 $185,000

703 Roosevelt Ave.$180,000

1626 N. Summerset Drive Unit 3$171,000

927 Lannon Terrace Unit 1603$155,000

6424 Green Ridge Drive$140,000

Norway

21309 W. 7 Mile Road$603,000

26411 Kendra Lane$450,000

25725 Portsmouth Road$385,000

8702 Hart Drive$334,500

6941 Settler Ave.$325,000

8649 Hart Drive$297,670

7922 S. Loomis Road$200,000

3834 Ridgeview Lane$130,000

26532 Lilac Lane Unit 1$126,500

8 Mile Road$78,000

Racine

2211 S. Green Bay Road$6,799,625

2234 Northwestern Ave.$1,350,000

1915 Washington Ave.$1,160,000

109 Michigan Court$925,000

2908 Taylor Ave.$595,000

1841 Douglas Ave.$590,000

15 Sheffield Drive$457,150

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 205$445,000

2206 N. Main St.$340,000

3501 Monarch Drive$240,000

817 Isabelle Ave.$239,900

1103 N. Osborne Blvd.$228,000

4802 Maryland Ave.$224,250

3515 Oakwood Drive$220,000

3327 Stratford Ave.$215,000

1032 Lathrop Ave.$207,000

2604 Delaware Ave.$200,000

3246 Wheelock Drive$200,000

743 S. Green Bay Road$199,900

3522 Oakwood Drive$191,100

914 Lombard Ave.$188,000

2709 Kenwood Drive$184,900

3214 Kinzie Ave.$175,000

2118 Lasalle St.$175,000

730 W. Lawn Ave.$171,000

2328 Douglas Ave.$170,000

2923 Maryland Ave.$170,000

621 William St.$169,900

929 Indiana St.$168,500

1665 W. Lawn Ave.$165,850

2017 Grange Ave.$157,000

2512 Durand Ave.$155,000

1919 Jay Eye See Ave.$151,000

909 Grove Ave.$150,000

1515 Grove Ave.$145,000

3800 Green St.$142,000

707 Illinois St.$140,000

2216 Erie St.$133,000

5316 Wright Ave.$130,000

1621 Chatham St.$128,600

2819 Charles St.$125,000

3710 16th St.$119,000

1932 Cleveland Ave.$114,400

1505 Shoreland Drive$113,500

2020 Hickory Grove Ave.$109,000

2054 Carter St.$97,500

1915 Jay Eye See Ave.$93,800

3411 20th St.$91,000

1213 South St.$88,500

2317 18th St.$87,000

1418 Hayes Ave.$80,000

1833 N. Main St.$77,500

1556 Boyd Ave.$76,500

1141 Howard St.$70,000

2046 Russet St.$67,000

920 Delamere Ave.$66,000

1115 Hartman Court$61,000

1949 Linden Ave.$54,000

2067 Douglas Ave.$21,000

333 Lake Ave.$4,500

Raymond

8707 S. 7 Mile Road$700,000

8707 W. 7 Mile Road$350,000

2888 43rd St.$320,000

702 Raynor Ave.$317,000

8649 Hart Drive$297,670

359 S. 108th St.$280,000

Rochester

29500 Riverview Parkway$288,000

407 N. State St.$275,000

Sturtevant

3665 Merlin Court$346,000

3122 Karnopp Court$340,000

9121 Chicory Creek Drive$335,000

2931 Wisconsin St.$210,000

3123 94th St.$94,000

Union Grove

461 18th Ave.$278,000

1709 State St. Unit 50$187,900

1746 State St. Unit 23$177,500

1024 New St.$150,000

Waterford

721 Cottonwood Lane$388,000

411 Trailview Crossing$315,000

8611 Big Bend Road$257,500

405 Foxmead Drive$140,000

754 Willow Bend Drive$45,000

Yorkville

2848 Twin Waters Lane$250,000

