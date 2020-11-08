 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Oct. 26-30
Property Transfers: Oct. 26-30

Oct. 26-30

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

701 Blackhawk Drive $2,925,000

2680 Timberlane $350,000

8260 McHenry St. $310,000

585 Oak St. $259,500

457 Orchard St. $253,000

117 N. Oakland Ave. $244,000

132 W. State St. $234,900

324 Smith St. $227,324

308 Hillside Drive $208,000

3210 Fischer Drive $200,000

7605 Plainview Ave. $63,600

Caledonia

3900 N. Lane $445,000

3506 Emmertsen Road $415,000

4509 Tennessee Road $375,000

1122 Dundee Drive $350,000

4851 Nicholson Road $345,000

2635 St. Ritas Road $305,000

5701 Eagle Point Drive $300,000

6406 Ambassador Lane $280,000

2483 5 Mile Road $270,000

3124 Stephan Road $254,500

3625 Kingsberry St. $220,500

2930 Crestview Park Drive $205,000

540 Pointmere Lane $205,000

7452 Pheasant Trail $182,000

1547 Wedgewood Drive $170,000

5902 Indigo Drive $104,445

3800 Cheyenne Court Unit G $78,000

6763 Elderberry Road $65,000

6315 Blue River Way $39,000

Dover

23409 N. Shore Drive $870,000

27336 Dover View Lane $90,000

Mount Pleasant

4818 Leslie Ann Lane $540,000

6520 Primrose Way $320,000

6336 Rosemary Lane $320,000

5801 Emstan Hills Road $210,000

7505 Old Spring St. $205,000

5012 Spring St. $200,000

1459 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 22 $192,500

4208 Taylor Harbor West $179,900

6507 Spring St. Unit 204 $178,000

2000 N. Emmertsen Road $169,350

7122 Fieldview Drive Unit 1 $162,000

1809 N. Green Bay Road $130,000

Norway

8851 Oriole Lane $369,000

5222 Woodstead Road $349,000

23302 Norwood Drive $260,000

27126 Long Lake Road $252,000

Racine

5526 Marboro Drive $234,000

1906 Melvin Ave. $220,000

1901 Polaris Ave. $215,000

1401 Wisconsin Ave. $215,000

2604 Illinois St. $213,000

3781 St. Andrews Blvd. $205,000

3712 Lindermann Ave. $200,000

808 Arthur Ave. $200,000

1400 Kingston Ave. $195,000

923 Florence Ave. $190,000

731 Perry Ave. $189,900

800 Ostergaard Ave. $175,000

825 Willmor St. $175,000

1650 Perry Ave. $170,000

1024 Augusta St. $170,000

724 Cleveland Ave. $170,000

2601 Hayes Ave. $167,000

3002 Bate St. $165,900

3912 Ruby Ave. $165,000

1009 Florence Ave. $163,000

35 Harborview Drive Unit 113 $159,900

3347 Drexel Ave. $155,500

1012 Oregon St. $154,500

1129 W. Lawn Ave. $151,000

1941 Blaine Ave. $151,000

1524 William St. $146,000

2129 Golf Ave. $145,000

2105 Ashland Ave. $140,000

3616 Byron Ave. $138,500

812 College Ave. $136,000

1504 Monroe Ave. $133,000

2316 Maple Grove $132,000

1633 Park Ave. $120,000

3356 Hamlin St. $120,000

2302 Green St. $117,000

1665 Cleveland Ave. $110,000

2800 Blaine Ave. $110,000

1933 Hickory Grove Ave. $109,000

2415 William St. $107,000

1910 Jerome Blvd. $105,000

2024 W. Lawn Ave. $104,900

3612 20th St. $95,000

1664 Lathrop Ave. $84,500

1347 Illinois St. $82,000

1227 Erie St. $68,500

1665 Cleveland Ave. $55,000

612 17th St. $36,239

1126 Blake Ave. $31,500

1305 Bluff Ave. $25,000

927 Superior St. $14,917

Raymond

10608 2 Mile Road $303,000

3521 7 Mile Road $232,000

4924 CTH K $175,000

8827 W. 7 Mile Road $65,000

Sturtevant

9316 Hulda Drive $223,000

9324 Hulda Drive $220,000

9316 Carol Ann Drive $196,000

2824 91st St. $138,000

Union Grove

350 Maurice Drive $405,000

1041 Bluebird Lane $270,000

Waterford

100 S. Jefferson St. $400,000

5315 Buena Park Road $360,000

415 Trailview Xing $324,900

28644 N. Lake Drive $320,000

28604 Wildflower Drive $315,000

8000 Wildrose Court $309,900

7831 North Tichigan Road $305,000

606 Rivermoor Parkway $285,000

31517 Bridge Drive $248,700

28825 Briarwood Circle $130,000

420 Racine St. $114,900

Wind Point

4219 Lake Meadow Drive $360,000

41 Parkwood Court $285,000

Yorkville

16143 58th Road $530,000

15624 50th Road $164,000

16122 Durand Ave. $160,000

