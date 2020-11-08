Property Transfers: Oct. 26-30

Oct. 26-30
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
701 Blackhawk Drive $2,925,000
2680 Timberlane $350,000
8260 McHenry St. $310,000
585 Oak St. $259,500
457 Orchard St. $253,000
117 N. Oakland Ave. $244,000
132 W. State St. $234,900
324 Smith St. $227,324
308 Hillside Drive $208,000
3210 Fischer Drive $200,000
7605 Plainview Ave. $63,600
Caledonia
3900 N. Lane $445,000
3506 Emmertsen Road $415,000
4509 Tennessee Road $375,000
1122 Dundee Drive $350,000
4851 Nicholson Road $345,000
2635 St. Ritas Road $305,000
5701 Eagle Point Drive $300,000
6406 Ambassador Lane $280,000
2483 5 Mile Road $270,000
3124 Stephan Road $254,500
3625 Kingsberry St. $220,500
2930 Crestview Park Drive $205,000
540 Pointmere Lane $205,000
7452 Pheasant Trail $182,000
1547 Wedgewood Drive $170,000
5902 Indigo Drive $104,445
3800 Cheyenne Court Unit G $78,000
6763 Elderberry Road $65,000
6315 Blue River Way $39,000
Dover
23409 N. Shore Drive $870,000
27336 Dover View Lane $90,000
Mount Pleasant
4818 Leslie Ann Lane $540,000
6520 Primrose Way $320,000
6336 Rosemary Lane $320,000
5801 Emstan Hills Road $210,000
7505 Old Spring St. $205,000
5012 Spring St. $200,000
1459 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 22 $192,500
4208 Taylor Harbor West $179,900
6507 Spring St. Unit 204 $178,000
2000 N. Emmertsen Road $169,350
7122 Fieldview Drive Unit 1 $162,000
1809 N. Green Bay Road $130,000
Norway
8851 Oriole Lane $369,000
5222 Woodstead Road $349,000
23302 Norwood Drive $260,000
27126 Long Lake Road $252,000
Racine
5526 Marboro Drive $234,000
1906 Melvin Ave. $220,000
1901 Polaris Ave. $215,000
1401 Wisconsin Ave. $215,000
2604 Illinois St. $213,000
3781 St. Andrews Blvd. $205,000
3712 Lindermann Ave. $200,000
808 Arthur Ave. $200,000
1400 Kingston Ave. $195,000
923 Florence Ave. $190,000
731 Perry Ave. $189,900
800 Ostergaard Ave. $175,000
825 Willmor St. $175,000
1650 Perry Ave. $170,000
1024 Augusta St. $170,000
724 Cleveland Ave. $170,000
2601 Hayes Ave. $167,000
3002 Bate St. $165,900
3912 Ruby Ave. $165,000
1009 Florence Ave. $163,000
35 Harborview Drive Unit 113 $159,900
3347 Drexel Ave. $155,500
1012 Oregon St. $154,500
1129 W. Lawn Ave. $151,000
1941 Blaine Ave. $151,000
1524 William St. $146,000
2129 Golf Ave. $145,000
2105 Ashland Ave. $140,000
3616 Byron Ave. $138,500
812 College Ave. $136,000
1504 Monroe Ave. $133,000
2316 Maple Grove $132,000
1633 Park Ave. $120,000
3356 Hamlin St. $120,000
2302 Green St. $117,000
1665 Cleveland Ave. $110,000
2800 Blaine Ave. $110,000
1933 Hickory Grove Ave. $109,000
2415 William St. $107,000
1910 Jerome Blvd. $105,000
2024 W. Lawn Ave. $104,900
3612 20th St. $95,000
1664 Lathrop Ave. $84,500
1347 Illinois St. $82,000
1227 Erie St. $68,500
1665 Cleveland Ave. $55,000
612 17th St. $36,239
1126 Blake Ave. $31,500
1305 Bluff Ave. $25,000
927 Superior St. $14,917
Raymond
10608 2 Mile Road $303,000
3521 7 Mile Road $232,000
4924 CTH K $175,000
8827 W. 7 Mile Road $65,000
Sturtevant
9316 Hulda Drive $223,000
9324 Hulda Drive $220,000
9316 Carol Ann Drive $196,000
2824 91st St. $138,000
Union Grove
350 Maurice Drive $405,000
1041 Bluebird Lane $270,000
Waterford
100 S. Jefferson St. $400,000
5315 Buena Park Road $360,000
415 Trailview Xing $324,900
28644 N. Lake Drive $320,000
28604 Wildflower Drive $315,000
8000 Wildrose Court $309,900
7831 North Tichigan Road $305,000
606 Rivermoor Parkway $285,000
31517 Bridge Drive $248,700
28825 Briarwood Circle $130,000
420 Racine St. $114,900
Wind Point
4219 Lake Meadow Drive $360,000
41 Parkwood Court $285,000
Yorkville
16143 58th Road $530,000
15624 50th Road $164,000
16122 Durand Ave. $160,000
