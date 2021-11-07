Property Transfers: Oct. 25-29, 2021

Oct. 25-29
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
32814 S. Lakeshore Drive$330,000
664 Austin Road$307,000
3029-3049 Fischer Drive$200,000
Caledonia
9727 7 Mile Road$725,000
800 Horner Drive$372,900
5229 Willowview Road$340,000
1010 Appaloosa Trail$340,000
2819 Frontier Drive$315,000
5511 Whirlaway Lane$267,000
4606 Charles St.$220,000
3529 Kingsberry St.$210,000
6930 Whitewater St.$194,900
10553 Caddy Lane$160,000
Dover
4720 Radius Bend$1,570,000
22507 Durand Ave.$338,900
Elmwood Park
3533 Taylor Ave.$165,000
Mount Pleasant
7933 Creek View Lane$585,000
9330 Luanne Drive$475,000
4393 Allen St.$382,000
5754 Wildwood Drive$328,400
4209 Meachem Road$300,000
2125 Sutton Drive$289,900
350 Greenvalley Drive Unit 2$282,000
6303 Hilltop Drive$250,000
4233 Danbury Lane$242,000
1132 Stratford Court Unit 201$227,000
1148 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 101$210,000
10017 Spring St.$195,000
8129 Old Spring St.$190,000
6537 Spring St. Unit 203$185,000
4945 Deerwood Drive$175,000
2105 Mead St.$150,000
3208 Wood Road$149,900
Norway
8121 Anna Ave.$582,000
8411 Racine St.$375,000
25819 Auburn Court$342,500
Racine
920 Main St.$479,000
1427 Park Ave.$237,000
5121 Maryland Ave.$220,000
514 Dekoven Ave.$209,900
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 303$205,000
5212 Marboro Drive$176,000
1215 North St.$169,000
1911 West Blvd.$156,500
1104 Harmony Drive$155,000
2808 Winthrop Ave.$148,150
2425 Loraine Ave.$146,000
2719 Durand Ave.$141,000
1844 Taylor Ave.$138,000
517 Wolff St.$132,600
1723 Park Ave.$128,800
1631 Center St.$119,000
1001 Delamere Ave.$116,000
300 Island Ave.$115,000
1704 Flett Ave.$110,000
2710 N. Main St.$109,055
1142 Douglas Ave.$103,750
1536 Flett Ave.$103,500
2021 Hickory Grove Ave.$100,101
2204 Durand Ave.$100,000
1617 Howe St.$96,500
1436 Junction Ave.$85,000
1622 Arthur Ave.$82,500
1823 Marquette St.$82,000
1232 Marquette Drive$77,000
1710 Howe St.$75,000
1811 W. Sixth St.$72,000
3512 Kinzie Ave.$69,900
1309 Rapids Drive$67,000
1332 N. Wisconsin St.$60,000
3512 Kinzie Ave.$60,000
1001 Gideon Court$52,345
726 Yout St.$51,000
3716 Durand Ave.$50,000
216278 Prospect St.$39,000
1229 S. Memorial Drive$12,000
Raymond
4135 S. 27th St.$1,900,000
6227 5 Mile Road$1,080,000
6227 5 Mile W. Road$40,188
Sturtevant
2020 90th St.$350,000
Union Grove
1064 Bluebird Lane$236,000
Waterford
580 Gravity Court$1,667,942
4407 Buckey St.$600,000
715 Apple Orchard Drive$465,000
6706 N. Tichigan Road$390,000
303 Trailview Crossing$335,000
409 Trailview Crossing$315,000
28932 Kramer Drive$305,000
Wind Point
5137 Starlight Drive$300,000