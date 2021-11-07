 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Oct. 25-29, 2021
Property Transfers: Oct. 25-29, 2021

Oct. 25-29

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

32814 S. Lakeshore Drive$330,000

664 Austin Road$307,000

3029-3049 Fischer Drive$200,000

Caledonia

9727 7 Mile Road$725,000

800 Horner Drive$372,900

5229 Willowview Road$340,000

1010 Appaloosa Trail$340,000

2819 Frontier Drive$315,000

5511 Whirlaway Lane$267,000

4606 Charles St.$220,000

3529 Kingsberry St.$210,000

6930 Whitewater St.$194,900

10553 Caddy Lane$160,000

Dover

4720 Radius Bend$1,570,000

22507 Durand Ave.$338,900

Elmwood Park

3533 Taylor Ave.$165,000

Mount Pleasant

7933 Creek View Lane$585,000

9330 Luanne Drive$475,000

4393 Allen St.$382,000

5754 Wildwood Drive$328,400

4209 Meachem Road$300,000

2125 Sutton Drive$289,900

350 Greenvalley Drive Unit 2$282,000

6303 Hilltop Drive$250,000

4233 Danbury Lane$242,000

1132 Stratford Court Unit 201$227,000

1148 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 101$210,000

10017 Spring St.$195,000

8129 Old Spring St.$190,000

6537 Spring St. Unit 203$185,000

4945 Deerwood Drive$175,000

2105 Mead St.$150,000

3208 Wood Road$149,900

Norway

8121 Anna Ave.$582,000

8411 Racine St.$375,000

25819 Auburn Court$342,500

Racine

920 Main St.$479,000

1427 Park Ave.$237,000

5121 Maryland Ave.$220,000

514 Dekoven Ave.$209,900

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 303$205,000

5212 Marboro Drive$176,000

1215 North St.$169,000

1911 West Blvd.$156,500

1104 Harmony Drive$155,000

2808 Winthrop Ave.$148,150

2425 Loraine Ave.$146,000

2719 Durand Ave.$141,000

1844 Taylor Ave.$138,000

517 Wolff St.$132,600

1723 Park Ave.$128,800

1631 Center St.$119,000

1001 Delamere Ave.$116,000

300 Island Ave.$115,000

1704 Flett Ave.$110,000

2710 N. Main St.$109,055

1142 Douglas Ave.$103,750

1536 Flett Ave.$103,500

2021 Hickory Grove Ave.$100,101

2204 Durand Ave.$100,000

1617 Howe St.$96,500

1436 Junction Ave.$85,000

1622 Arthur Ave.$82,500

1823 Marquette St.$82,000

1232 Marquette Drive$77,000

1710 Howe St.$75,000

1811 W. Sixth St.$72,000

3512 Kinzie Ave.$69,900

1309 Rapids Drive$67,000

1332 N. Wisconsin St.$60,000

3512 Kinzie Ave.$60,000

1001 Gideon Court$52,345

726 Yout St.$51,000

3716 Durand Ave.$50,000

216278 Prospect St.$39,000

1229 S. Memorial Drive$12,000

Raymond

4135 S. 27th St.$1,900,000

6227 5 Mile Road$1,080,000

6227 5 Mile W. Road$40,188

Sturtevant

2020 90th St.$350,000

Union Grove

1064 Bluebird Lane$236,000

Waterford

580 Gravity Court$1,667,942

4407 Buckey St.$600,000

715 Apple Orchard Drive$465,000

6706 N. Tichigan Road$390,000

303 Trailview Crossing$335,000

409 Trailview Crossing$315,000

28932 Kramer Drive$305,000

Wind Point

5137 Starlight Drive$300,000

