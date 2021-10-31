 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: Oct. 18-22, 2021
0 Comments
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Oct. 18-22, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 18-22

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1449 Isabel Lane $457,000

34420 Chestnut St. $335,000

316 Church St. $205,000

33316 S. Honey Lake Road $200,000

Caledonia

4727 Singing Trees Drive $540,000

1822 Dustir Drive $419,000

1004 Johnson Ave. $400,000

5914 Sandview Lane $378,000

9608 Prairie Crossing Drive $350,000

8930 Dunkelow Road $345,000

9217 Prairie Crossing Drive $329,900

5812 Winstar Lane $325,000

3004 Northbridge Drive $289,900

12931 7 Mile Road $220,000

10230 Dunelow Road $199,900

2925 Cherry Tree Court $197,000

2628 6 Mile Road $177,000

9928 William Circle $165,000

2203 Crown Point Drive $146,000

4131 Goleys Lane $81,215

2911 Lake Vista Court $34,000

Elmwood Park

3709 Maryland Ave. $205,000

Mount Pleasant

5637 Prairie Ridge Drive $445,000

8326 Ashley Lane $420,900

5202 Cornerstone Way $419,900

4335 Woodbury Lane $295,000

5353 Lathrop Ave. $285,000

5810 Sandy Lane $275,000

903 Fox Run Lane Unit 21 $243,500

5943 Kinzie Ave. $237,500

2 S. Indiana St. $150,000

North Bay

3623 N. Main St. $326,250

Norway

24542 Sandy Point Drive $700,000

8417 Stonegate Road $370,000

24524 N. Wind Lake Road $243,500

Racine

3214-3218 Northwestern Ave. $1,300,000

3041 Old Mill Road $479,000

333 Lake Ave. Unit 801 $433,855

1426 Main St. $404,000

3440 Chicory Road $259,900

1130 Wisconsin Ave. $235,000

149 Perry Ave. $228,000

600 West Blvd. $220,000

2518 Rapids Drive $210,000

1724 Monroe Ave. $202,500

419 Melvin Ave. $200,000

1518 N. Main St $199,000

3445 Southwood Drive $190,000

1500 Arthur Ave. $190,000

2209 Superior St. $189,900

937 Lathrop Ave. $188,000

3711 Lindermann Ave. $184,000

2329 Dwight St. $175,000

3444 Erie St. $169,900

605 Williams St. $169,000

35 Harborview Drive Unit 304 $169,000

2010 Kinzie Ave. $167,500

1504 Lathrop Ave. $166,000

919 Birch St. $150,000

1110 Lathrop Ave. $149,900

1125 W. Lawn Ave. $149,000

1122 Ohio St. $147,000

2019 Green St. $139,900

919 Birch St. $127,500

3657 Carter St. $125,000

5312 Athens Ave. $123,500

1613 Austin Ave. $120,000

3356 Charles St. $118,000

2425 Douglas Ave. $118,000

1531 Thurston Ave. $115,000

1016 Cleveland Ave. $107,000

2011 Harriet St. $105,000

1520 Arthur Ave. $105,000

1426 Lincoln St. $99,000

819 12th St. $95,000

900 Villa St. $95,000

904 Grove Ave. $95,000

1312 Hamilton St. $89,900

811 Hagerer St. $76,000

3601 St. Andrews Court $73,000

1910 Edgewood Ave. $69,900

4510-4514 Victory Ave. $69,000

1714 Deane Blvd. $65,642

1720 Grand Ave. $55,860

3265 Republic Ave. $52,700

1024 Pearl St. $51,000

1643 Edgewood Drive $50,000

1637 Charles St. $50,000

1023 Albert St. $32,000

952 Marquette St. $29,000

1425 10th St. $6,000

333 Lake Ave. Unit GL $5,000

Raymond

1832 108th St. $465,000

Rochester

233 Settlement Drive $350,000

Sturtevant

1920 20th St. $293,900

1980 90th St. $285,000

1680 96th St. Unit 1 $169,000

Union Grove

1780 New St. $1,300,000

1207-1209 Vine St. $240,000

Waterford

4616 Empire Lane $1,080,150

5025 Riverside Road $715,000

4958 Bayfield Drive $400,000

308 Foxmead Drive $335,000

4318 Golf Drive $230,000

4602 Sunset Road $138,000

306 E. Main St. $54,000

Wind Point

5138 Starlight Drive $342,000

Yorkville

20303 Plank Road $530,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News