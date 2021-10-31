Property Transfers: Oct. 18-22, 2021

Oct. 18-22
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1449 Isabel Lane $457,000
34420 Chestnut St. $335,000
316 Church St. $205,000
33316 S. Honey Lake Road $200,000
Caledonia
4727 Singing Trees Drive $540,000
1822 Dustir Drive $419,000
1004 Johnson Ave. $400,000
5914 Sandview Lane $378,000
9608 Prairie Crossing Drive $350,000
8930 Dunkelow Road $345,000
9217 Prairie Crossing Drive $329,900
5812 Winstar Lane $325,000
3004 Northbridge Drive $289,900
12931 7 Mile Road $220,000
10230 Dunelow Road $199,900
2925 Cherry Tree Court $197,000
2628 6 Mile Road $177,000
9928 William Circle $165,000
2203 Crown Point Drive $146,000
4131 Goleys Lane $81,215
2911 Lake Vista Court $34,000
Elmwood Park
3709 Maryland Ave. $205,000
Mount Pleasant
5637 Prairie Ridge Drive $445,000
8326 Ashley Lane $420,900
5202 Cornerstone Way $419,900
4335 Woodbury Lane $295,000
5353 Lathrop Ave. $285,000
5810 Sandy Lane $275,000
903 Fox Run Lane Unit 21 $243,500
5943 Kinzie Ave. $237,500
2 S. Indiana St. $150,000
North Bay
3623 N. Main St. $326,250
Norway
24542 Sandy Point Drive $700,000
8417 Stonegate Road $370,000
24524 N. Wind Lake Road $243,500
Racine
3214-3218 Northwestern Ave. $1,300,000
3041 Old Mill Road $479,000
333 Lake Ave. Unit 801 $433,855
1426 Main St. $404,000
3440 Chicory Road $259,900
1130 Wisconsin Ave. $235,000
149 Perry Ave. $228,000
600 West Blvd. $220,000
2518 Rapids Drive $210,000
1724 Monroe Ave. $202,500
419 Melvin Ave. $200,000
1518 N. Main St $199,000
3445 Southwood Drive $190,000
1500 Arthur Ave. $190,000
2209 Superior St. $189,900
937 Lathrop Ave. $188,000
3711 Lindermann Ave. $184,000
2329 Dwight St. $175,000
3444 Erie St. $169,900
605 Williams St. $169,000
35 Harborview Drive Unit 304 $169,000
2010 Kinzie Ave. $167,500
1504 Lathrop Ave. $166,000
919 Birch St. $150,000
1110 Lathrop Ave. $149,900
1125 W. Lawn Ave. $149,000
1122 Ohio St. $147,000
2019 Green St. $139,900
919 Birch St. $127,500
3657 Carter St. $125,000
5312 Athens Ave. $123,500
1613 Austin Ave. $120,000
3356 Charles St. $118,000
2425 Douglas Ave. $118,000
1531 Thurston Ave. $115,000
1016 Cleveland Ave. $107,000
2011 Harriet St. $105,000
1520 Arthur Ave. $105,000
1426 Lincoln St. $99,000
819 12th St. $95,000
900 Villa St. $95,000
904 Grove Ave. $95,000
1312 Hamilton St. $89,900
811 Hagerer St. $76,000
3601 St. Andrews Court $73,000
1910 Edgewood Ave. $69,900
4510-4514 Victory Ave. $69,000
1714 Deane Blvd. $65,642
1720 Grand Ave. $55,860
3265 Republic Ave. $52,700
1024 Pearl St. $51,000
1643 Edgewood Drive $50,000
1637 Charles St. $50,000
1023 Albert St. $32,000
952 Marquette St. $29,000
1425 10th St. $6,000
333 Lake Ave. Unit GL $5,000
Raymond
1832 108th St. $465,000
Rochester
233 Settlement Drive $350,000
Sturtevant
1920 20th St. $293,900
1980 90th St. $285,000
1680 96th St. Unit 1 $169,000
Union Grove
1780 New St. $1,300,000
1207-1209 Vine St. $240,000
Waterford
4616 Empire Lane $1,080,150
5025 Riverside Road $715,000
4958 Bayfield Drive $400,000
308 Foxmead Drive $335,000
4318 Golf Drive $230,000
4602 Sunset Road $138,000
306 E. Main St. $54,000
Wind Point
5138 Starlight Drive $342,000
Yorkville
20303 Plank Road $530,000