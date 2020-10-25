Property Transfers: Oct. 12-16

Oct. 12-16
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
436 Park Ave. $228,000
8515 Fishman Road $221,000
209 W. State St. $120,000
34335 Honey Lane $42,000
Caledonia
4151 N. Brook Road $421,000
4901 Kings Cove Road $388,900
1722 5 1/2 Mile Road $370,000
708 Appaloosa Trail $310,500
2122 September Drive $305,000
2626 St. Ritas Road $195,750
9615 Dunkelow Road $153,780
5933 Indigo Drive $89,900
4606 Charles St. $89,000
Dover
4208 Stormy Drive $281,500
Mount Pleasant
7948 Braun Road $375,000
6440 Wembly Lane $339,000
1426 Country Club Drive Unit 27 $315,900
8056 Whitetail Drive $305,000
9302 Hollyhock Lane $289,000
3740 Indiana Lane $285,000
4626 Chicory Road $272,000
853 Stonefield Drive Unit 303 $230,300
6615 Spring Hills Drive Unit 52 $206,500
1616 Wiese Lane $186,900
6751 Mariner Drive Unit A-4 $161,000
5632 Cambridge Lane Unit 2 $160,000
4631 Spring St. $144,000
127 S. Emmertsen Road $136,500
2116 Delaware Ave. $135,000
1236 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 205 $129,900
6507 Spring St. Unit 205 $124,000
3212 Alvilda Court $90,000
6641 Mariner Drive Unit 8 $85,000
1809 N. Green Bay Road $67,250
Norway
3511 Scenic Vista Court $583,000
8567 Francis Way $456,500
6733 Park Lane $358,000
6905 Johnson Court $315,000
8010 W. Lake Drive $255,000
26730 Oak Lane $230,000
Racine
3801 S. Memorial Drive $999,510
1428 Crabapple Drive $237,000
149 Echo Lane $220,000
6115 Illinois St. $172,500
1218 Blaine Ave. $169,900
724 Arthur Ave. $161,000
1539 West Blvd. $158,000
3701 10th Ave. $156,500
111 11th St. 1-C N $152,000
2712 Brentwood Drive $150,000
4114 St. Clair St. $148,000
1201 Indiana St. $138,500
4019 Wright Ave. $137,000
3510 Wright Ave. $137,000
1237 Harmony Drive $133,000
505 Harvey Drive $132,000
2208 Rupert Blvd. $130,000
210 Kewaunee St. $125,500
2304 Thor Ave. $125,000
2508 Blaine Ave. $112,500
1819 Howe St. $82,000
1641 Douglas Ave. $76,500
2800 Dwight St. $70,000
2236 Kinzie Ave. $64,000
216 Blaine Ave. $62,204
2615 16th St. $59,000
621 Hubbard St. $57,000
1129 Frederick St. $31,000
1744 Ninth St. $25,000
1111 Geneva St. $15,000
333 Lake Ave. PG21 $1,000
Raymond
4725 8 Mile Road $471,500
1891 Woodland Drive $280,000
Rochester
313 Settlement Drive $329,900
Sturtevant
3142 92nd St. $136,500
2121 Renaissance Blvd. $122,800
Union Grove
1240 York St. $185,000
Waterford
904 Foxwalk Drive $400,000
630 Cherrywood Drive $352,500
644 Annecy Park Circle $322,900
515 Aber Drive $280,000
608 Rohda Drive $255,000
945 Spy Glass Hill $250,000
127 N. 2nd St. $200,000
7010 Sandy Lane $191,000
29017 N. Lake Drive $147,350
29113 White Oak Lane $125,000
Wind Point
10 Raven Turn $505,000
115 4 Mile Road $107,500
Yorkville
19221 Savage Road $335,000
14717 Washington Ave. $234,900
