Property Transfers: Oct. 12-16
Property Transfers: Oct. 12-16

Oct. 12-16

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

436 Park Ave. $228,000

8515 Fishman Road $221,000

209 W. State St. $120,000

34335 Honey Lane $42,000

Caledonia

4151 N. Brook Road $421,000

4901 Kings Cove Road $388,900

1722 5 1/2 Mile Road $370,000

708 Appaloosa Trail $310,500

2122 September Drive $305,000

2626 St. Ritas Road $195,750

9615 Dunkelow Road $153,780

5933 Indigo Drive $89,900

4606 Charles St. $89,000

Dover

4208 Stormy Drive $281,500

Mount Pleasant

7948 Braun Road $375,000

6440 Wembly Lane $339,000

1426 Country Club Drive Unit 27 $315,900

8056 Whitetail Drive $305,000

9302 Hollyhock Lane $289,000

3740 Indiana Lane $285,000

4626 Chicory Road $272,000

853 Stonefield Drive Unit 303 $230,300

6615 Spring Hills Drive Unit 52 $206,500

1616 Wiese Lane $186,900

6751 Mariner Drive Unit A-4 $161,000

5632 Cambridge Lane Unit 2 $160,000

4631 Spring St. $144,000

127 S. Emmertsen Road $136,500

2116 Delaware Ave. $135,000

1236 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 205 $129,900

6507 Spring St. Unit 205 $124,000

3212 Alvilda Court $90,000

6641 Mariner Drive Unit 8 $85,000

1809 N. Green Bay Road $67,250

Norway

3511 Scenic Vista Court $583,000

8567 Francis Way $456,500

6733 Park Lane $358,000

6905 Johnson Court $315,000

8010 W. Lake Drive $255,000

26730 Oak Lane $230,000

Racine

3801 S. Memorial Drive $999,510

1428 Crabapple Drive $237,000

149 Echo Lane $220,000

6115 Illinois St. $172,500

1218 Blaine Ave. $169,900

724 Arthur Ave. $161,000

1539 West Blvd. $158,000

3701 10th Ave. $156,500

111 11th St. 1-C N $152,000

2712 Brentwood Drive $150,000

4114 St. Clair St. $148,000

1201 Indiana St. $138,500

4019 Wright Ave. $137,000

3510 Wright Ave. $137,000

1237 Harmony Drive $133,000

505 Harvey Drive $132,000

2208 Rupert Blvd. $130,000

210 Kewaunee St. $125,500

2304 Thor Ave. $125,000

2508 Blaine Ave. $112,500

1819 Howe St. $82,000

1641 Douglas Ave. $76,500

2800 Dwight St. $70,000

2236 Kinzie Ave. $64,000

216 Blaine Ave. $62,204

2615 16th St. $59,000

621 Hubbard St. $57,000

1129 Frederick St. $31,000

1744 Ninth St. $25,000

1111 Geneva St. $15,000

333 Lake Ave. PG21 $1,000

Raymond

4725 8 Mile Road $471,500

1891 Woodland Drive $280,000

Rochester

313 Settlement Drive $329,900

Sturtevant

3142 92nd St. $136,500

2121 Renaissance Blvd. $122,800

Union Grove

1240 York St. $185,000

Waterford

904 Foxwalk Drive $400,000

630 Cherrywood Drive $352,500

644 Annecy Park Circle $322,900

515 Aber Drive $280,000

608 Rohda Drive $255,000

945 Spy Glass Hill $250,000

127 N. 2nd St. $200,000

7010 Sandy Lane $191,000

29017 N. Lake Drive $147,350

29113 White Oak Lane $125,000

Wind Point

10 Raven Turn $505,000

115 4 Mile Road $107,500

Yorkville

19221 Savage Road $335,000

14717 Washington Ave. $234,900

