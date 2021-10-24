 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Oct. 11-15, 2021
Oct. 11-15

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

132 Bay Ridge Lane $297,500

8030 Fishman Road $287,500

Caledonia

7400 Douglas Ave. $674,900

8705 Dunkelow Road $425,000

3170 Trudeau Trace $405,000

3704 Meadow Rose Court $390,000

5561 Whirlaway Lane $375,000

3615 Morris St. $355,000

4817 Kingdom Court $305,000

5430 Sunshine Lane $304,000

5640 N Meadows Drive $279,000

3225 Linden Lane $269,900

519 4 Mile Road $245,000

5038 Charles St. $242,500

2836 Santa Fe Trail $240,000

7407 Pheasant Trail $240,000

2620 Moraine Court $232,000

6944 Cliffside Drive $225,000

2403 Tammy Lane $225,000

4816 Tanglewood Ave. $220,000

7417 Blackhawk Drive $215,000

9112 Northwestern Ave. $208,000

3850 Colorado Court $189,000

3212 Indian Trail $73,850

1707 Kremer Ave. $64,900

Dover

2217 N. Beaumont Ave. $690,00

24805 Wilson St. $102,100

Mount Pleasant

8635 Washington Ave. $17,210,000

11907 Meridian Drive $2,914,654

5931 Pilgrim Way $362,000

5617 Ridgecrest Drive $291,900

1077 Stratford Court $197,900

6620 Mariner Unit 101 $140,500

3427 Sheridan Road $140,000

940 Prairie Drive $140,000

3037 Meyer Court Unit 6L $107,000

Norway

26816 E. Main Drive $715,000

24224 N. Wind Lake Road $410,000

Racine

111 Sheffield Drive $278,800

3243 Barbara Drive $249,900

2611 Virginia St. $230,000

904 Montclair Drive $220,100

114 Illinois St. $213,000

2620 Coolidge Ave. $207,000

814 Hayes Ave. $199,000

5107 Lilac Lane $182,000

2914 Geneva St. $175,900

1746 Chatham St. $175,000

2516 Dombrowski Blvd. $170,000

2401 Russet St. $170,000

4400 Victory Ave. $166,900

1933 Thurston Ave. $165,000

1236 Wilmor St. $165,000

2328 St. Clair St. $149,500

820 Illinois St. $148,000

2609 Cottonwood Court $148,000

310 11th St. $146,000

2300 Taylor Ave. $146,000

2837 Wellington Drive $145,000

430 Shelley Drive $142,500

1550 Holmes Ave. $140,000

3500 Poe Ave. $139,000

2322 Durand Ave. $138,000

1931 Chatham St. $135,000

2216 Erie St. $133,000

1324 Virginia St. $124,900

219 Blaine Ave. $120,500

2817 Wright Ave. $114,700

2908 Erie St. $113,000

1505 Arthur Ave. $110,500

2824 Wright Ave. $110,500

1925 Washington Ave. $108,000

2064 Blake Ave. $91,250

3148 Kearney Ave. $90,000

2033 Green St. $88,000

1629 Deane Blvd. $85,000

1643 9th St. $70,000

1613 Austin Ave. $65,000

711 Grand Ave. $60,000

1436 Lincoln St. $33,200

Sturtevant

3139 Loumos Court $367,860

8509 Ivanhoe Place $242,600

3247 Highway H $134,000

Union Grove

1748 New St. $249,900

1727 State St. Unit G38 $247,500

1319 Main St. $238,500

1716 State St. $169,000

Waterford

8431 Big Bend Road $949,900

5601 Scenery Drive $730,000

Yorkville

2133 N. Raynor Ave. $324,900

