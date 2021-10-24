Property Transfers: Oct. 11-15, 2021

Oct. 11-15
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
132 Bay Ridge Lane $297,500
8030 Fishman Road $287,500
Caledonia
7400 Douglas Ave. $674,900
8705 Dunkelow Road $425,000
3170 Trudeau Trace $405,000
3704 Meadow Rose Court $390,000
5561 Whirlaway Lane $375,000
3615 Morris St. $355,000
4817 Kingdom Court $305,000
5430 Sunshine Lane $304,000
5640 N Meadows Drive $279,000
3225 Linden Lane $269,900
519 4 Mile Road $245,000
5038 Charles St. $242,500
2836 Santa Fe Trail $240,000
7407 Pheasant Trail $240,000
2620 Moraine Court $232,000
6944 Cliffside Drive $225,000
2403 Tammy Lane $225,000
4816 Tanglewood Ave. $220,000
7417 Blackhawk Drive $215,000
9112 Northwestern Ave. $208,000
3850 Colorado Court $189,000
3212 Indian Trail $73,850
1707 Kremer Ave. $64,900
Dover
2217 N. Beaumont Ave. $690,00
24805 Wilson St. $102,100
Mount Pleasant
8635 Washington Ave. $17,210,000
11907 Meridian Drive $2,914,654
5931 Pilgrim Way $362,000
5617 Ridgecrest Drive $291,900
1077 Stratford Court $197,900
6620 Mariner Unit 101 $140,500
3427 Sheridan Road $140,000
940 Prairie Drive $140,000
3037 Meyer Court Unit 6L $107,000
Norway
26816 E. Main Drive $715,000
24224 N. Wind Lake Road $410,000
Racine
111 Sheffield Drive $278,800
3243 Barbara Drive $249,900
2611 Virginia St. $230,000
904 Montclair Drive $220,100
114 Illinois St. $213,000
2620 Coolidge Ave. $207,000
814 Hayes Ave. $199,000
5107 Lilac Lane $182,000
2914 Geneva St. $175,900
1746 Chatham St. $175,000
2516 Dombrowski Blvd. $170,000
2401 Russet St. $170,000
4400 Victory Ave. $166,900
1933 Thurston Ave. $165,000
1236 Wilmor St. $165,000
2328 St. Clair St. $149,500
820 Illinois St. $148,000
2609 Cottonwood Court $148,000
310 11th St. $146,000
2300 Taylor Ave. $146,000
2837 Wellington Drive $145,000
430 Shelley Drive $142,500
1550 Holmes Ave. $140,000
3500 Poe Ave. $139,000
2322 Durand Ave. $138,000
1931 Chatham St. $135,000
2216 Erie St. $133,000
1324 Virginia St. $124,900
219 Blaine Ave. $120,500
2817 Wright Ave. $114,700
2908 Erie St. $113,000
1505 Arthur Ave. $110,500
2824 Wright Ave. $110,500
1925 Washington Ave. $108,000
2064 Blake Ave. $91,250
3148 Kearney Ave. $90,000
2033 Green St. $88,000
1629 Deane Blvd. $85,000
1643 9th St. $70,000
1613 Austin Ave. $65,000
711 Grand Ave. $60,000
1436 Lincoln St. $33,200
Sturtevant
3139 Loumos Court $367,860
8509 Ivanhoe Place $242,600
3247 Highway H $134,000
Union Grove
1748 New St. $249,900
1727 State St. Unit G38 $247,500
1319 Main St. $238,500
1716 State St. $169,000
Waterford
8431 Big Bend Road $949,900
5601 Scenery Drive $730,000
Yorkville
2133 N. Raynor Ave. $324,900