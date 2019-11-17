Property Transfers, Nov. 4-8

Nov. 4-8
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
149 S. Kane St.$400,000
364 Randolph St.$373,500
220 Thorngate Court$324,000
33408 South Lake Shore Drive$275,000
325 Dardis Drive$230,000
197 W. Chestnut St.$200,000
1049 S. Pine St., Unit 101$140,000
400 S. Perkins Blvd.$134,250
32821 Bayview Drive$105,000
Caledonia
755 Waters Edge$375,000
809 Riva Ridge$318,000
3151 Trudeau Trace $250,000
5442 Heidi Drive$244,000
4218 N. Green Bay$239,700
4633 Carter Drive$208,400
10407 Dunkelow Road$140,000
3742 Cheyenne Court$128,000
6015 Indigo Drive$84,900
903 Kaywood Drive$40,000
Dover
4022 Sheard Road$330,000
1325 S, Britton Road$120,000
27317 Dover View Lane$96,000
26820 Plank Road$80,000
Mount Pleasant
8800 Washington 1,450,000
2711 Avalon Circle$375,000
8428 Old Spring St.$367,804
6631 Bald Eagle Road$320,000
9316 Hollyhock Lane$309,455
2452 Circle East Drive$290,000
8711 Maple Crest Drive$262,000
5145 Cynthia Lane$257,500
1620 Ramona Drive$257,000
435 Quail Point Drive$234,000
2118 Rivera Drive$201,800
6623 Durand Ave.$159,900
4249 Taylor Harbor West, No.7$159,000
3134 Wood Road, No.4$135,664
1618 Athaleen Ave.$121,000
109 S. Newman Road$100,000
5728 Cambridge Circle, No.3$89,000
5529 Patel Lane$50,000
Norway
7236 S. Loomis Road$575,000
25808 S. Wind Lake Road$438,000
8014 Valley Drive$290,000
24111 W. Loomis Road$100,000
Racine
420 Sixth St.$770,000
3723 North Bay Drive$227,000
3630 10th Ave.$169,900
1217 Augusta St.$160,000
3818 Washington Ave.$160,000
1734 Monroe Ave.$142,500
1644 Deane Blvd.$138,000
438 Romayne Ave.$136,000
1909 Thurston Ave.$135,000
2804 Green St.$135,000
1917 Shoop St.$124,000
4414 Republic Ave.$121,900
1222 Sheraton Drive$119,500
4904 Lindermann Ave.$118,000
2316 Thor Ave.$115,000
2008 N. Wisconsin St.$114,900
937 Grand Ave.$110,000
827 Indiana St.$95,000
1516 Willmor St.$87,000
3410 8th Ave.$55,000
3301 1st Ave.$53,500
1637 Superior St.$47,000
4601 16th St.$35,001
Rochester
32901 Seidel Drive$330,000
31705 Washington$279,900
291 Oak Hill Circle$150,000
9046 Linden Court$327,900
Waterford
7826 Lakeview Road$360,000
412 Red Coat Court$320,000
300 Foxwood Drive$127,000
Wind Point
5019 Hunt Club Road$264,300
5346 Wind Point Road$235,000
32 Stonewood Court$165,000
Yorkville
14905 Kingston Way$591,000
16230 Plank Road$499,600