Property Transfers, Nov. 4-8

Nov. 4-8

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

149 S. Kane St.$400,000

364 Randolph St.$373,500

220 Thorngate Court$324,000

33408 South Lake Shore Drive$275,000

325 Dardis Drive$230,000

197 W. Chestnut St.$200,000

1049 S. Pine St., Unit 101$140,000

400 S. Perkins Blvd.$134,250

32821 Bayview Drive$105,000

Caledonia

755 Waters Edge$375,000

809 Riva Ridge$318,000

3151 Trudeau Trace $250,000

5442 Heidi Drive$244,000

4218 N. Green Bay$239,700

4633 Carter Drive$208,400

10407 Dunkelow Road$140,000

3742 Cheyenne Court$128,000

6015 Indigo Drive$84,900

903 Kaywood Drive$40,000

Dover

4022 Sheard Road$330,000

1325 S, Britton Road$120,000

27317 Dover View Lane$96,000

26820 Plank Road$80,000

Mount Pleasant

8800 Washington 1,450,000

2711 Avalon Circle$375,000

8428 Old Spring St.$367,804

6631 Bald Eagle Road$320,000

9316 Hollyhock Lane$309,455

2452 Circle East Drive$290,000

8711 Maple Crest Drive$262,000

5145 Cynthia Lane$257,500

1620 Ramona Drive$257,000

435 Quail Point Drive$234,000

2118 Rivera Drive$201,800

6623 Durand Ave.$159,900

4249 Taylor Harbor West, No.7$159,000

3134 Wood Road, No.4$135,664

1618 Athaleen Ave.$121,000

109 S. Newman Road$100,000

5728 Cambridge Circle, No.3$89,000

5529 Patel Lane$50,000

Norway

7236 S. Loomis Road$575,000

25808 S. Wind Lake Road$438,000

8014 Valley Drive$290,000

24111 W. Loomis Road$100,000

Racine

420 Sixth St.$770,000

3723 North Bay Drive$227,000

3630 10th Ave.$169,900

1217 Augusta St.$160,000

3818 Washington Ave.$160,000

1734 Monroe Ave.$142,500

1644 Deane Blvd.$138,000

438 Romayne Ave.$136,000

1909 Thurston Ave.$135,000

2804 Green St.$135,000

1917 Shoop St.$124,000

4414 Republic Ave.$121,900

1222 Sheraton Drive$119,500

4904 Lindermann Ave.$118,000

2316 Thor Ave.$115,000

2008 N. Wisconsin St.$114,900

937 Grand Ave.$110,000

827 Indiana St.$95,000

1516 Willmor St.$87,000

3410 8th Ave.$55,000

3301 1st Ave.$53,500

1637 Superior St.$47,000

4601 16th St.$35,001

Rochester

32901 Seidel Drive$330,000

31705 Washington$279,900

291 Oak Hill Circle$150,000

9046 Linden Court$327,900

Waterford

7826 Lakeview Road$360,000

412 Red Coat Court$320,000

300 Foxwood Drive$127,000

Wind Point

5019 Hunt Club Road$264,300

5346 Wind Point Road$235,000

32 Stonewood Court$165,000

Yorkville

14905 Kingston Way$591,000

16230 Plank Road$499,600

