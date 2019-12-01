Property Transfers, Nov. 18-22

Nov. 18-22
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1317 Serena Lane $325,500
1041 Spring Brook Drive $324,000
4112 Lake St. $269,900
141 Chapel Terrace $217,500
816 Echo Drive $205,000
500 McHenry St. $189,900
30030 Greenleaf Drive $187,000
30119 Moccasin Drive $120,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. E1 $87,000
Caledonia
4722 Singing Trees Drive $285,000
5315 Linden Circle $256,900
1515 Autumn Drive $195,000
Dover
23700 Washington Ave. $405,000
Mount Pleasant
3300 S. Island Club, No.6 $335,000
6540 Spring Meadow Lane $265,000
40 S. Emmertsen Road $219,999
5748 Cambridge Circle $174,900
935 Sycamore Ave. $157,500
1527 Bryn Mawr Ave. $124,900
6920 Mariner Drive, No.101 $113,400
Norway
26314 Fries Lane $192,500
27429 Denoon Road $61,600
Racine
2610 Mount Pleasant St. $530,000
300 Main St. $300,000
3811 21st St. $220,000
5200 Lilac Lane $195,000
803 Kingston Ave. $192,000
5013 Maryland Ave. $191,000
5403 Westmore Drive $185,000
2407 Grove Ave. $170,000
1655 Perry Ave. $159,900
3023 St. Clair St. $147,000
3200 Barbara Drive $141,000
2001 West Blvd. $139,900
2622 Rosalind Ave. $136,000
615 Thunderbird Drive $135,000
819 Virginia St. $134,600
2418 Grove Ave. $129,900
2125 Romayne Ave. $129,000
1341 Indiana St. $120,000
1638 Chatham St. $116,000
2611 Charles St. $114,900
1518 Holmes Ave. $109,000
3610 Durand Ave. $108,000
2710 20th St. $105,000
3706 Clairmont St. $100,000
408 Cliff Ave. $75,000
3505 Wright Ave. $59,281
1405 Villa St. $50,720
1539 Kearney Ave. $43,000
1033 Villa St. $37,000
245 N. Memorial Drive $18,300
1125 N. Memorial Drive $15,400
900 12th St. $12,900
1705 Edgewood Ave. $2,000
Raymond
2038 Woodland Drive $200,000
Rochester
2805 Buck Road $212,000
Sturtevant
8913 Durand Ave. $435,000
Union Grove
295 11th St. $296,000
Waterford
31520 Hickory Hollow Road $380,000
Wind Point
4101 Lighthouse Drive $1,032,500
Yorkville
2000 S. Sylvania Ave. $12,925,000
1800 S. Sylvania Ave. $12,925,000
16805 Washington Ave. $259,500