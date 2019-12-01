Property Transfers, Nov. 18-22
0 comments

Property Transfers, Nov. 18-22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 18-22

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1317 Serena Lane $325,500

1041 Spring Brook Drive $324,000

4112 Lake St. $269,900

141 Chapel Terrace $217,500

816 Echo Drive $205,000

500 McHenry St. $189,900

30030 Greenleaf Drive $187,000

30119 Moccasin Drive $120,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. E1 $87,000

Caledonia

4722 Singing Trees Drive $285,000

5315 Linden Circle $256,900

1515 Autumn Drive $195,000

Dover

23700 Washington Ave. $405,000

Mount Pleasant

3300 S. Island Club, No.6 $335,000

6540 Spring Meadow Lane $265,000

40 S. Emmertsen Road $219,999

5748 Cambridge Circle $174,900

935 Sycamore Ave. $157,500

1527 Bryn Mawr Ave. $124,900

6920 Mariner Drive, No.101 $113,400

Norway

26314 Fries Lane $192,500

27429 Denoon Road $61,600

Racine

2610 Mount Pleasant St. $530,000

300 Main St. $300,000

3811 21st St. $220,000

5200 Lilac Lane $195,000

803 Kingston Ave. $192,000

5013 Maryland Ave. $191,000

5403 Westmore Drive $185,000

2407 Grove Ave. $170,000

1655 Perry Ave. $159,900

3023 St. Clair St. $147,000

3200 Barbara Drive $141,000

2001 West Blvd. $139,900

2622 Rosalind Ave. $136,000

615 Thunderbird Drive $135,000

819 Virginia St. $134,600

2418 Grove Ave. $129,900

2125 Romayne Ave. $129,000

1341 Indiana St. $120,000

1638 Chatham St. $116,000

2611 Charles St. $114,900

1518 Holmes Ave. $109,000

3610 Durand Ave. $108,000

2710 20th St. $105,000

3706 Clairmont St. $100,000

408 Cliff Ave. $75,000

3505 Wright Ave. $59,281

1405 Villa St. $50,720

1539 Kearney Ave. $43,000

1033 Villa St. $37,000

245 N. Memorial Drive $18,300

1125 N. Memorial Drive $15,400

900 12th St. $12,900

1705 Edgewood Ave. $2,000

Raymond

2038 Woodland Drive $200,000

Rochester

2805 Buck Road $212,000

Sturtevant

8913 Durand Ave. $435,000

Union Grove

295 11th St. $296,000

Waterford

31520 Hickory Hollow Road $380,000

Wind Point

4101 Lighthouse Drive $1,032,500

Yorkville

2000 S. Sylvania Ave. $12,925,000

1800 S. Sylvania Ave. $12,925,000

16805 Washington Ave. $259,500

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News