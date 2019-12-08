Property Transfers, Nov. 25-27

Nov. 25-27
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30620 Durand Ave., No.16 $373,000
508 Rose Ann Drive $185,000
Caledonia
5627 Acorn Trail $355,000
10017 Prairie Crossing Drive $296,500
5103 County Trunk Hwy H $295,000
4548 Elizabeth St. $134,000
Mount Pleasant
2739 Avalon Court $360,000
9252 Millstone Drive $303,500
9316 Hollyhock Lane, No.302 $274,900
6534 Spring Hill Drive $258,000
853 Stonefield Drive $220,000
1533 Old Fancher Road $217,000
4446 Garden Drive $185,000
997 Bedford Court, No.101 $165,000
1209 Kenilworth Ave. $160,000
1103 Bedford Court, No.102 $155,000
1450 West Ridge Court, No.202 $125,000
7205 Mariner Drive, No. 11 $109,900
North Bay
3657 North Bay Drive $275,000
Norway
6500 S. Loomis Road $383,000
25913 W. Loomis Road $319,900
Racine
3509 Monarch Drive $189,900
35 Harborview Drive, No. 317 $189,000
1100 Fairway Drive $175,000
1701 Skyline Drive $166,000
2405 Hansen Ave. $160,000
You have free articles remaining.
2425 Jean Ave. $158,000
1143 Monroe Ave. $155,000
1221 N. Main St. $151,000
3833 Green St. $135,000
2315 Geneva St. $131,500
1919 Jupiter Ave. $129,000
2906 Douglas Ave. $114,000
1420 West Lawn Ave. $112,000
1307 Jones Ave. $110,000
2905 Green St. $100,000
2901 Winthrop Ave. $92,500
2015 Mount Pleasant St. $85,000
2707 Lincolnwood Drive $79,701
1429 Chatham St. $77,000
2030 Webster St. $67,552
1804 Villa St. $65,436
1239 Oregon St. $45,000
1644 Charles St. $35,000
3016 Spring St. $35,000
2302 Blake Ave. $32,500
Raymond
8227 Stone Creek Way $450,000
Sturtevant
8317 Majestic Hills Drive $340,000
9459 Broadway Drive $315,000
3119 98th St. $165,000
2828 91st St. $126,400
Union Grove
650 Elliot Drive $210,000
690 13th Ave. $180,000
909 Church St. $168,000
Waterford
5815 Buena Park Road $1,125,000
7105 Northwest Highway $340,000
300 Foxwood Drive, No. 128 $142,000
Wind Point
11 Ironwood Court $385,000