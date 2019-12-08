Property Transfers, Nov. 25-27
Property Transfers, Nov. 25-27

Nov. 25-27

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30620 Durand Ave., No.16 $373,000

508 Rose Ann Drive $185,000

Caledonia

5627 Acorn Trail $355,000

10017 Prairie Crossing Drive $296,500

5103 County Trunk Hwy H $295,000

4548 Elizabeth St. $134,000

Mount Pleasant

2739 Avalon Court $360,000

9252 Millstone Drive $303,500

9316 Hollyhock Lane, No.302 $274,900

6534 Spring Hill Drive $258,000

853 Stonefield Drive $220,000

1533 Old Fancher Road $217,000

4446 Garden Drive $185,000

997 Bedford Court, No.101 $165,000

1209 Kenilworth Ave. $160,000

1103 Bedford Court, No.102 $155,000

1450 West Ridge Court, No.202 $125,000

7205 Mariner Drive, No. 11 $109,900

North Bay

3657 North Bay Drive $275,000

Norway

6500 S. Loomis Road $383,000

25913 W. Loomis Road $319,900

Racine

3509 Monarch Drive $189,900

35 Harborview Drive, No. 317 $189,000

1100 Fairway Drive $175,000

1701 Skyline Drive $166,000

2405 Hansen Ave. $160,000

2425 Jean Ave. $158,000

1143 Monroe Ave. $155,000

1221 N. Main St. $151,000

3833 Green St. $135,000

2315 Geneva St. $131,500

1919 Jupiter Ave. $129,000

2906 Douglas Ave. $114,000

1420 West Lawn Ave. $112,000

1307 Jones Ave. $110,000

2905 Green St. $100,000

2901 Winthrop Ave. $92,500

2015 Mount Pleasant St. $85,000

2707 Lincolnwood Drive $79,701

1429 Chatham St. $77,000

2030 Webster St. $67,552

1804 Villa St. $65,436

1239 Oregon St. $45,000

1644 Charles St. $35,000

3016 Spring St. $35,000

2302 Blake Ave. $32,500

Raymond

8227 Stone Creek Way $450,000

Sturtevant

8317 Majestic Hills Drive $340,000

9459 Broadway Drive $315,000

3119 98th St. $165,000

2828 91st St. $126,400

Union Grove

650 Elliot Drive $210,000

690 13th Ave. $180,000

909 Church St. $168,000

Waterford

5815 Buena Park Road $1,125,000

7105 Northwest Highway $340,000

300 Foxwood Drive, No. 128 $142,000

Wind Point

11 Ironwood Court $385,000

