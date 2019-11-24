Property Transfers, Nov. 11-15
Property Transfers, Nov. 11-15

Nov. 11-15

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1054 Milwaukee Ave. $3,025,000

1416 Devon Road $379,000

1514 Linden Court $325,000

33910 Lagoon Drive $300,000

6901 Womack Lane $288,230

30225 Hickory Lane $280,000

2501 Browns Lake South Drive $94,000

232 S. Pine St. $35,000

Caledonia

6034 Highway V $220,000

4506 Scout Trail $220,000

3703 Rio Vista Road $220,000

5718 Castleton Ave. $218,500

7030 Lamberton Road $194,900

2110 Crown Point Drive $183,500

6600 Cliffside Court $174,900

3735 Debby Lane $162,000

1605 4 Mile Road $138,200

6000 Indigo Drive $93,900

Mount Pleasant

13340 Hospitality Court $2,900,000

1410 N. Newman Road $1,700,000

8329 Creek View Lane $555,000

2419 Luba Lane $359,900

6457 Kinzie Ave. $205,500

1430 Pleasant Run Drive $149,000

5727 Cambridge Circle, No. 1 $142,000

1229 Kenilworth Ave. $139,900

5748 Cambridge Lane, No. 1 $121,900

1439 Fox Tail Drive $120,000

Racine

5880 Durand Ave. $2,030,000

2418 Douglas Ave. $700,000

3601 Clairmont St. $175,000

4924 Emstan Hills Road $170,000

922 Hayes Ave. $156,000

1012 Cleveland Ave. $138,400

2309 Lathrop Ave. $135,000

833 Blaine Ave. $130,000

2317 Gillen St. $125,000

2913 Dwight St. $120,000

2020 Deane Blvd. $120,000

812 Augusta St. $115,000

1424 Orchard St. $115,000

2304 Thor Ave. $110,000

5419 Wright Ave. $110,000

2125 Superior St. $92,500

2047 Arthur Ave. $87,500

1821 Superior St. $77,900

1133 Grand Ave. $56,000

1648 Kearney Ave. $53,250

1225 Wolff St. $50,000

1214 Kentucky St. $41,000

1318 Prospect St. $40,000

515 16th St. $37,500

915 Russet St. $37,000

228 Howland Ave. $36,000

Raymond

8224 Stone Creek West Circle $635,000

Rochester

29346 River View Pkwy $395,000

108 S. State St. $233,900

Sturtevant

2835 Wisconsin St. $271,217

2840 97th St. $80,000

9705 Park Court $50,000

Union Grove

1600 15th Ave. $875,000

729 15th Ave. $185,000

909 14th St. $137,000

Waterford

7839 Greenhaven Terrace $444,015

7030 Greenhaven Terrace $444,015

606 Annecy Park Circle $265,000

601 Braewood Drive $209,900

Wind Point

4 Sandalwood Court $330,000

4920 James Ave. $170,000

