Property Transfers, Nov. 11-15

Nov. 11-15
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1054 Milwaukee Ave. $3,025,000
1416 Devon Road $379,000
1514 Linden Court $325,000
33910 Lagoon Drive $300,000
6901 Womack Lane $288,230
30225 Hickory Lane $280,000
2501 Browns Lake South Drive $94,000
232 S. Pine St. $35,000
Caledonia
6034 Highway V $220,000
4506 Scout Trail $220,000
3703 Rio Vista Road $220,000
5718 Castleton Ave. $218,500
7030 Lamberton Road $194,900
2110 Crown Point Drive $183,500
6600 Cliffside Court $174,900
3735 Debby Lane $162,000
1605 4 Mile Road $138,200
6000 Indigo Drive $93,900
Mount Pleasant
13340 Hospitality Court $2,900,000
1410 N. Newman Road $1,700,000
8329 Creek View Lane $555,000
2419 Luba Lane $359,900
6457 Kinzie Ave. $205,500
1430 Pleasant Run Drive $149,000
5727 Cambridge Circle, No. 1 $142,000
1229 Kenilworth Ave. $139,900
5748 Cambridge Lane, No. 1 $121,900
1439 Fox Tail Drive $120,000
Racine
5880 Durand Ave. $2,030,000
2418 Douglas Ave. $700,000
3601 Clairmont St. $175,000
4924 Emstan Hills Road $170,000
922 Hayes Ave. $156,000
You have free articles remaining.
1012 Cleveland Ave. $138,400
2309 Lathrop Ave. $135,000
833 Blaine Ave. $130,000
2317 Gillen St. $125,000
2913 Dwight St. $120,000
2020 Deane Blvd. $120,000
812 Augusta St. $115,000
1424 Orchard St. $115,000
2304 Thor Ave. $110,000
5419 Wright Ave. $110,000
2125 Superior St. $92,500
2047 Arthur Ave. $87,500
1821 Superior St. $77,900
1133 Grand Ave. $56,000
1648 Kearney Ave. $53,250
1225 Wolff St. $50,000
1214 Kentucky St. $41,000
1318 Prospect St. $40,000
515 16th St. $37,500
915 Russet St. $37,000
228 Howland Ave. $36,000
Raymond
8224 Stone Creek West Circle $635,000
Rochester
29346 River View Pkwy $395,000
108 S. State St. $233,900
Sturtevant
2835 Wisconsin St. $271,217
2840 97th St. $80,000
9705 Park Court $50,000
Union Grove
1600 15th Ave. $875,000
729 15th Ave. $185,000
909 14th St. $137,000
Waterford
7839 Greenhaven Terrace $444,015
7030 Greenhaven Terrace $444,015
606 Annecy Park Circle $265,000
601 Braewood Drive $209,900
Wind Point
4 Sandalwood Court $330,000
4920 James Ave. $170,000