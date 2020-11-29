 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Nov. 9-13
Property Transfers: Nov. 9-13

Nov. 9-13

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Price

Burlington

33930 Lagoon Drive;$426,000

325 Dardis Drive;$272,000

409 Orchard St.;$252,400

1049 S. Pine St.;$189,900

32805 Robers St.;$184,900

449 Hawthorn St.;$113,000

1423 Meadow Wood Road;$99,900

32919 Maple Grove Drive;$45,000

5411 Wren St.;$35,000

8648 Schaal Road;$1,200

Caledonia

6414 Alex Turn;$510,000

6025 Indigo Drive;$414,900

6015 Indigo Drive;$399,900

3934 Wild Ginger Way;$372,000

4525 Matthew Drive;$364,900

1607 Shore Drive;$360,000

3102 Mirkwood Lane;$330,000

5606 Eagle Point Drive;$301,500

4207 Harvest Lane;$301,000

4540 Tabor Road;$265,000

5345 Gallant Fox Lane;$259,000

1420 4 1/2 Mile Road;$242,000

4745 Dutchess Drive;$229,500

5913 Butternut Road;$224,900

6812 Lone Elm Drive;$205,000

10006 Duane Court;$127,000

10220 Northwestern Ave.;$82,000

1504 Kremer Ave.;$35,000

Mount Pleasant

8024 E. Red Pine Circle;$435,000

26 Portico Drive;$369,000

2743 Deer Creek Drive;$315,000

5824 Evarit Drive;$288,000

4009 Meachem Road;$275,500

2632 Hanlon Drive;$270,000

3522 Chippecotton St.;$255,000

3926 Pinehill Blvd.;$249,000

1012 Hastings Court Unit 201;$216,000

3947 Meachem Road;$194,000

4238 Taylor Harbor W. Unit 3;$170,000

1231 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 205;$169,900

43 Oregon St.;$160,000

3930 Meachem Road;$160,000

1450 W. Ridge Court Unit 203;$142,000

5649 Heather Way;$135,100

835 Lannon Terrace Unit 1202;$135,000

5616 Cambridge Lane Unit 4;$135,000

Norway

21030 Olson Road;$439,900

5114 Woodstead Road;$350,000

27410 Fox Haven Drive;$128,000

26101 S. Wind Lake Road;$55,000

Racine

1730 College Ave.;$345,000

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 109;$334,000

1720 Taylor Ave.;$275,000

4011 Lasalle St.;$211,100

928 Oregon St.;$195,000

3311 Meachem Road;$181,750

1016 Kingston Ave.;$181,020

2826 Ruby Ave.;$176,100

1445 College Ave.;$176,000

2911 Douglas Ave.;$170,000

2215 Hamilton Ave.;$170,000

2038 Superior St.;$160,000

1202 Montclair Drive;$160,000

2908 Carpenter Ave.;$150,000

2039 Kentucky St.;$145,000

1601 Ohio St.;$138,500

2120 Kentucky St.;$138,000

2900 Green St.$135,000

1235 Oregon St.;$135,000

1907 Neptune Ave.;$127,000

1801 Mt. Pleasant St.;$127,000

3500 21st St.;$127,000

1653 West Blvd.;$125,000

3325 Wright Ave.;$118,500

700 Wolff St.;$118,000

3014 Charles St.;$117,000

705 Hayes Ave.;$108,500

111 11th St.;$97,000

1430 North St.;$95,000

2057 Arthur St.;$89,900

2316 Victoria Drive;$87,000

500 N. Memorial Drive;$85,000

1950 Prospect St.;$80,000

420 Blaine Ave.;$75,100

1322 Erie St.;$73,000

1216 Isabelle Ave.;$72,500

1950 Propsect St.;$47,500

1211 9th St.;$45,500

1325 St. Patrick St.;$30,000

1226 Grand Ave.;$24,000

Raymond

1300 Waukesha Road;$535,000

1060 43rd St.;$500,000

Sturtevant

8425 Majestic Hills Drive;$320,000

9524 Broadway Drive;$290,000

Union Grove

906 9th Ave.;$265,000

815 11th Ave.;$150,000

Waterford

33311 Cayuga Way;$395,000

4114 Sunset Road;$382,000

518 N. 6th St.;$370,000

414 Fox River Hills Drive;$349,900

29205 White Oak Lane;$325,000

29037 Linda Lane;$266,000

618 B. Ravenwood Court;$260,000

240 Marina Court Unit 16;$228,500

30807 Grand Drive;$215,000

622 Main St.;$189,000

925 Prestwick Unit 8;$178,000

30802 Morning View Circle Lot 9;$135,000

Wind Point

4601 Lake Meadow Drive;$393,000

