Property Transfers: Nov. 9-13

Nov. 9-13
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Price
Burlington
33930 Lagoon Drive;$426,000
325 Dardis Drive;$272,000
409 Orchard St.;$252,400
1049 S. Pine St.;$189,900
32805 Robers St.;$184,900
449 Hawthorn St.;$113,000
1423 Meadow Wood Road;$99,900
32919 Maple Grove Drive;$45,000
5411 Wren St.;$35,000
8648 Schaal Road;$1,200
Caledonia
6414 Alex Turn;$510,000
6025 Indigo Drive;$414,900
6015 Indigo Drive;$399,900
3934 Wild Ginger Way;$372,000
4525 Matthew Drive;$364,900
1607 Shore Drive;$360,000
3102 Mirkwood Lane;$330,000
5606 Eagle Point Drive;$301,500
4207 Harvest Lane;$301,000
4540 Tabor Road;$265,000
5345 Gallant Fox Lane;$259,000
1420 4 1/2 Mile Road;$242,000
4745 Dutchess Drive;$229,500
5913 Butternut Road;$224,900
6812 Lone Elm Drive;$205,000
10006 Duane Court;$127,000
10220 Northwestern Ave.;$82,000
1504 Kremer Ave.;$35,000
Mount Pleasant
8024 E. Red Pine Circle;$435,000
26 Portico Drive;$369,000
2743 Deer Creek Drive;$315,000
5824 Evarit Drive;$288,000
4009 Meachem Road;$275,500
2632 Hanlon Drive;$270,000
3522 Chippecotton St.;$255,000
3926 Pinehill Blvd.;$249,000
1012 Hastings Court Unit 201;$216,000
3947 Meachem Road;$194,000
4238 Taylor Harbor W. Unit 3;$170,000
1231 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 205;$169,900
43 Oregon St.;$160,000
3930 Meachem Road;$160,000
1450 W. Ridge Court Unit 203;$142,000
5649 Heather Way;$135,100
835 Lannon Terrace Unit 1202;$135,000
5616 Cambridge Lane Unit 4;$135,000
Norway
21030 Olson Road;$439,900
5114 Woodstead Road;$350,000
27410 Fox Haven Drive;$128,000
26101 S. Wind Lake Road;$55,000
Racine
1730 College Ave.;$345,000
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 109;$334,000
1720 Taylor Ave.;$275,000
4011 Lasalle St.;$211,100
928 Oregon St.;$195,000
3311 Meachem Road;$181,750
1016 Kingston Ave.;$181,020
2826 Ruby Ave.;$176,100
1445 College Ave.;$176,000
2911 Douglas Ave.;$170,000
2215 Hamilton Ave.;$170,000
2038 Superior St.;$160,000
1202 Montclair Drive;$160,000
2908 Carpenter Ave.;$150,000
2039 Kentucky St.;$145,000
1601 Ohio St.;$138,500
2120 Kentucky St.;$138,000
2900 Green St.$135,000
1235 Oregon St.;$135,000
1907 Neptune Ave.;$127,000
1801 Mt. Pleasant St.;$127,000
3500 21st St.;$127,000
1653 West Blvd.;$125,000
3325 Wright Ave.;$118,500
700 Wolff St.;$118,000
3014 Charles St.;$117,000
705 Hayes Ave.;$108,500
111 11th St.;$97,000
1430 North St.;$95,000
2057 Arthur St.;$89,900
2316 Victoria Drive;$87,000
500 N. Memorial Drive;$85,000
1950 Prospect St.;$80,000
420 Blaine Ave.;$75,100
1322 Erie St.;$73,000
1216 Isabelle Ave.;$72,500
1950 Propsect St.;$47,500
1211 9th St.;$45,500
1325 St. Patrick St.;$30,000
1226 Grand Ave.;$24,000
Raymond
1300 Waukesha Road;$535,000
1060 43rd St.;$500,000
Sturtevant
8425 Majestic Hills Drive;$320,000
9524 Broadway Drive;$290,000
Union Grove
906 9th Ave.;$265,000
815 11th Ave.;$150,000
Waterford
33311 Cayuga Way;$395,000
4114 Sunset Road;$382,000
518 N. 6th St.;$370,000
414 Fox River Hills Drive;$349,900
29205 White Oak Lane;$325,000
29037 Linda Lane;$266,000
618 B. Ravenwood Court;$260,000
240 Marina Court Unit 16;$228,500
30807 Grand Drive;$215,000
622 Main St.;$189,000
925 Prestwick Unit 8;$178,000
30802 Morning View Circle Lot 9;$135,000
Wind Point
4601 Lake Meadow Drive;$393,000
